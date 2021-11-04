this is the best mobile to buy for less than 200 euros

If you have about 200 euros to buy your next mobile, this realme 8i on sale is the best you can choose.

It has just been released, but the realme 8i It has done it to place itself directly as the best smartphone you can buy in the barrier of 200 euros. It is thanks to some very advanced features, such as its 120 Hz screen. The recommended retail price of its 4 + 128 GB version is 219 euros, but now you can buy it at Amazon by 188 euros.

This is a great price, since it allows you to save more than 25 euros when buying a terminal that is already cheap for its qualities. At the moment, Amazon’s price is the lowest in the market. The version with the lowest price is the black one, but you can make you for the violet model -really pretty- for little more, 189 euros on Amazon.

The same 4 + 128 GB version is maintained in the 219 euros on PcComponents. If you prefer to buy it in the realme official store, you can also do it by 219 euros. Without further ado, let’s know everything you can earn with the purchase of this magnificent cheap mobile.

Buy the realme 8i on offer, the best mobile for 200 euros

The screen is the main asset of this realme 8i, since it is not at all common to find that such a cheap mobile has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This feature provides an extra fluidity with which you will not be able to live after trying it for the first time. Specifically, this realme model equips a 6.6 inch LCD panel with resolution Full HD + and those 120 Hz so valuable.

The processor is the MediaTek Helio G96, a chip that offers more than enough power for day to day. As we told you in the analysis of the realme 8i, with this mobile you can even play your favorite games. It is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. Your operating system is Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 and it is expected to have an update to Android 12.

Another hidden surprise in this realme 8i is that its 50 MP main camera it can take very good pictures. At the rear there is also a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Also, on the front there is a 16 MP camera You won’t be disappointed with your catches either.

A common feature among low-priced mobiles is the large capacity battery, and this realme 8i also meets that premise. Ride a 5,000 mAh battery that arrives without problems at the end of the day even if you keep the screen with 120 Hz activated. In addition, it is compatible with 18W fast charge.

