This is the ambitious film that John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are preparing

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds will carry out the film Imaginary Friends, which will feature a large cast of stars.

After succeeding in The Office With his unforgettable portrayal of Jim, John Krasinski decided to focus on his path as a director and writer. In this way, the interpreter carried out two films of A peaceful place, which became indisputable successes and where he worked with his wife Emily Blunt. Several years ago, there was talk of a project that the actor was preparing with Ryan Reynolds.

The last information on this project was in 2019, but now new details have been released. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be called Imaginary Friends and is based on an original idea by John Krasinski, which will tell us about the journey of some children who will seek to rediscover their imagination. As for the cast, it was confirmed that the film will feature Fiona Shaw and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her performance in Fleabag and will soon be featured in Indiana Jones 5. The film will begin production next summer and is expected to be released. towards the end of 2023.

Will Ryan Reynolds be there?

After wrapping up filming for Spirited, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he will be taking a year off to take a break from acting. For this reason, it is not entirely clear if Imaginary Friends will be the first project with which he will return to the big screen. “I’m not sure I was ready to say yes to such a challenging movie even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing with Will Ferrell made many dreams come true. But it’s the perfect time for a little sabbatical from the movies. “ the actor wrote on his social networks.

As for John Krasinski, his last job was A quiet place 2. At the moment, it was not announced if the franchise will have a third installment, although it could be very possible. Regarding Imaginary Friends, this film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.