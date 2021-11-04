This is how Prince Charles and Leonardo DiCaprio have changed since their first meeting in 1998

Leonardo Dicaprio and the Prince carlos have starred in one of the photos of the day. The two have taken a guided tour of the art gallery Kelvingrove on Glasgow, where the international summit on climate change is taking place these days. The protagonist of ‘The wolf of Wall Street’, great defender of nature, and the prince discussed the use of leather and animal skins in the world of fashion. Both share an interest in everything that surrounds the environment. Despite the shocking of both together, it is not the first time they met.

Two decades ago, in December 1997, the film star and the son of Elizabeth II coincided in one of the premieres of ‘Titanic’. The actor, a 23-year-old young man who was about to become a great international star, presented the film that would make him the idol of half the world thanks to his 11 Oscar and to his multiple box office records.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles during the London premiere of ‘Titanic’. (Alamy)

DiCaprio attended that premiere with some of his co-stars, Frances Fisher, Rose’s relentless mother in the movie, and Billy Zane, the evil Cal. There was also his grandmother, with whom he attended many of the premieres of his films. The vital moment of the then young actor was contradictory: on the one hand, his fame began to be planetary and he became one of the great idols of the adolescents of the late 90s. On the other, he was persecuted day and night by the paparazzi, who found in his name an infallible formula when it came to selling his photos to the big news outlets.

Prince Charles’s timing wasn’t exactly easy either. It was barely three months since he had passed away Diana of Wales and his reputation in the UK was low. Since the famous interview of Lady Di in 1995 in which she openly spoke of the royal’s infidelities with Camilla Parker Bowles, the heir to the British throne was seen as the great villain of a marriage that disintegrated years before the princess died, in August 1997, in a tragic traffic accident.

Diana and Carlos. (© Daily Mail / Solo Syndication)

Interestingly, Diana and DiCaprio had an unusual connection. Throughout 1998, and as ‘Titanic’ became a global phenomenon throughout the planet, many sociologists carefully studied its success, which turned it into the highest grossing movie of all time. One of the conclusions, expressed by some media, was that the death of Jack Dawson, the character of the actor in the film, had been a kind of world catharsis only comparable to the then recent death of Diana.

DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, in a picture from ‘Titanic’.

Almost 24 years after that premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio and Prince Charles have experienced a reunion at very different times in their lives. The son of Elizabeth II has been married to Camilla for years and today he is a gentle grandfather who still does not access the throne. The actor has one of the brightest filmographies in Hollywood with a career that includes names like those of Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan or Alejandro González Iñárritu.