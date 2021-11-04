This is how Matt Damon learned to be famous after the scandals

Matt Damon is one of the lowest-profile actors in Hollywood, a lifestyle he learned to lead after scandals. What happened to him?

The race of Matt Damon it is in its full splendor. The actor has been active for years to the point that today he is one of the best known and most loved stars in Hollywood. However, so much fame has failed to break the barrier that he himself put between his private and professional life after the 1997 scandals.

24 years have passed, but apparently those controversies were a great learning for Matt Damon. It all started when, in the filming of Good will hunting, a film in which he starred alongside Minnie Driver, ended up falling in love with his costar to the point that they faced a romantic relationship. Although, this idyll did not last long.

And it is precisely this same rupture that led Damon to be who he is today: a low-profile actor. Is that, the end of the relationship with his then co-star was very exposed since everything indicated that he had been unfaithful. This is because, in early 1998, he began a relationship with Winona Ryder.

However, this relationship did not have a good time due to the amount of exposure they had during their three years of dating. This is why Matt himself learned, and to this day he still maintains it: he does not expose his partners. “I don’t think I can fall in love with a celebrity right now, because it would mean changing my lifestyle and I like that my lifestyle feels normal to me most of the time.”, He said at the time.

What’s more, this suits him perfectly today since his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barrosso, has nothing to do with show business. They met in a bar in Miami, where she was a bartender and he spent a night there celebrating the end of filming of Stuck on You. And, the fruit of this love so pure and far from the cameras, four daughters were born: Stella, Gia, Isabella and Alexia.

Although, it should be noted that the last, Alexia, is the daughter of Barrosso, but Matt Damon He decided to adopt her as soon as he married his wife.