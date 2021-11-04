This is how emotional breakups can affect you

The breaking off it is a sensitive and hurtful experience. There are many types of breakups. And one of those that most affects our emotional well-being is related to our romantic relationship or partner.

Now, a new study on online relationship support has found that mens they tend to experience more emotional pain than women when their relationship worsens.

The study, led by researchers at Lancaster University, began as an attempt to create a map of the most common relationship problems experienced by people outside of clinical and counseling settings.

“We wanted to understand not only which relationship problems the general public experiences most often, but who experiences which problems the most,” explains the study’s lead author, Charlotte Entwistle.

Map of the most common relationship problems

Using natural language processing methods, the team analyzed the demographic and psychological characteristics of more than 184,000 people who posted their relationship problems on an anonymous online forum. The researchers were then able to statistically determine the most common themes that emerged in each post, creating a “map” of the most common relationship problems.

The main problem: lack of communication. Another of the most repeated, the lack of trust in their relationships.

Gender differences: the surprise

Previously unexpected patterns also emerged from the data, including key gender differences in which themes were used the most.

The analyzes revealed that the most common topic mentioned by people who spoke about their relationship problems was about the emotional pain caused by the problems, rather than the problems themselves. The most common theme was about “heartbreak” and was made up of words like regret, breakup, crying, and heartbreak.

The team’s findings, published in the journal Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, they also showed that men talk about heartbreak much more that the women. In the researchers’ view, these findings suggest that the stereotype that men are less emotionally involved in relationships than women may not be accurate.

Additionally, the researchers found that men were more likely to to look for help for relationships than women in online settings.

Better understand relationship problems

“Traditionally, women are more likely to identify relationship problems, consider therapy, and seek therapy than men. traditional social stigmas against men for seeking help and sharing their emotions, yet they seem fair as invested in working through difficult times in their relationships as women, “the researchers note.

Researchers value the results and argue that developing a more accurate picture of problems in relationships helps us to better understand when and why things go wrong in our relationships, potentially helping couples avoid the most common setbacks of romantic success.

Furthermore, they suggest that the findings may also help destigmatize the search for help by showing how common many problems are in relationships and by showing that men are just as likely as women to seek help in the first place.





