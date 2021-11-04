They determine that Henry Ruggs III was driving drunk at 251 km / h when he caused a traffic accident that left a fatal victim

Ruggs’s car was said to slow down from 251 to 204 kilometers per hour before crashing into the victim’s Toyota and rupturing its fuel tank, causing a fire.

American football player Henry Ruggs III was driving to 251 kilometers per hour with double the level of alcohol in the blood than what is allowed in the state of Nevada (USA) before causing a traffic accident in which a 23-year-old woman died, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday during the initial appearance of the athlete before the court. The events took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Las Vegas.

For his part, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace, Joe M. Bonaventure, expressed concern about the case against Ruggs, since in 16 years of judicial career never found with an accident involving a vehicle traveling at such speed. During the hearing, prosecutor Eric Bauman stated that according to the records obtained, Ruggs’ car slowed from 251 km / h (156 mph) to 204 km / h (127 mph) before crashing into the victim’s Toyota and breaking your fuel tank, causing a fire.

The former Raiders catcher was released on bail in $ 150,000 with strict conditions which include home confinement, electronic monitoring, passport delivery, and the prohibition of drinking alcohol and driving. The judge warned Ruggs that if he did not comply with those restrictions would be arrested again and returned to jail.

However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has communicated out of court that he intends to file a second charge of felony driving under the influence of alcohol against Ruggs in relation to your partner’s injuries, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident and sustained a serious arm injury. Wolfson added that he could also file another charge against Ruggs for possession of a weapon while intoxicated, as police found a loaded gun in your car after the accident.

Previously, it was announced that, if found guilty of the crimes charged against him – driving under the influence of substances resulting in death, considered serious in the state of Nevada, and reckless driving -, the receiver could face a sentence from between two and 20 years in jail for the first charge, while for the second he could be sentenced to between one and six years.