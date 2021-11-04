These are the tragedies that marked the life of Keanu Reeves

Keanu reeves He is celebrating, because this day, September 2, he turns 57 and is considered one of the most beloved actors by the public; However, during his career he faced extreme situations, which left a great mark on his life.

After these experiences,

Keanu

He got up and became a stronger and more resilient human being, so here are some situations that the actor had to go through.

His father Samuel Nowlin Reeves, is a native of Hawaii, and his mother, Patricia taylor, she was British. It was in the capital of Lebanon where the couple met. His mother worked as a costume designer and showgirl in a casino, his father was a geologist, although he would later dedicate himself to a more lucrative, albeit illegal, business: the heroin trade. He was a rough man, with serious addictions, who used to end arguments by hitting his wife.

When Reeves turned two years old, the marriage broke up. The break was understandable, what was not understandable is that the father disappeared from the life of his son. It came back sporadically, and when it did it was better that it disappear again.

I spent my last vacation with my father when I was 13 years old. On our last day we sat on the terrace and looked at the dark sky. He hardly said anything that night. The next day he took us to the airport. We didn’t hear from him again for 10 years. No calls, no letters, no nothing

Despite the mistreatment, they searched for him for years in hospitals and prisons. They never found him. In July 1993 they discovered that the man had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of cocaine.

Things began to improve and the family moved from Sydney to New York. In the Big Apple, Taylor met the film director Paul aaron. They married in 1970 and separated the following year. One year later Taylor moved to Canada, where she met her third husband, the music promoter Robert miller, with whom he had his third daughter, Karina Miller. The relationship lasted three years. His last marriage was to the hairdresser Jack Bond, with whom it did not last long either.

Keanu I not only changed stepfathers, but also friends. Every time they moved, he had to change schools, which caused him a great feeling of uprooting. His grades were not the best and he grew up believing that he was unintelligent.

In time he discovered that he had the Asperger syndrome. People who suffer from it have repetitive and restricted interests, and are characterized by their lack of empathy towards those around them, but they also tend to possess high intellectual abilities and a brilliant memory.

In 1989 he met River phoenix while filming I will love you until I kill you. By 1991 they returned to work together in My private world, led by Gus Van Sant. It was like being suspended a hundred meters above the ground and looking into a beautiful pool of water, counted Keanu in his famous interview with River for GQ magazine. We looked at each other as if to say, ‘Do you want to jump? Yes, let’s jump. ‘

Keanu he discovered that River he had had a childhood as or more complicated than hers. His parents lived by gathering fruits in Texas until they joined a sect, became missionaries, and began pilgrimage around Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Until that point, he had practically no friends in the industry, because he hadn’t met anyone with whom he wanted to hang out in private. It’s easier for me to separate my private life from my work life

The friendship between both actors was consolidated. That is why when on October 31, 1993, the older brother of Joaquin phoenix, died at age 23, victim of an explosive cocktail of cocaine and heroin, Keanu he felt the world collapse again. Devastated he was about to quit acting, for a long time.

He lost his daughter and his ex-girlfriend

In 1998 he met Jennifer syme, an actress eight years younger who worked as the director’s personal assistant David lynch. They fell in love and started a romance; shortly after, she became pregnant.

There were a few hours until Christmas 1999 and a month until the nine months of gestation were completed when Syme he felt severe pain. She had a premature birth, the little girl managed to live a few hours and died.