These are the 83 best medical students in Mexico

Thanks to their performance and work inside and outside the classroom, a total of 83 young people were recognized as the best medical students in our country. All were chosen from among all the higher education campuses that offer this career. It is a distinction for Academic Excellence awarded by the Pfizer Scientific Institute in collaboration with the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (AMFEM).

In a virtual conference headed by the President and CEO of Pfizer Mexico, Constanza Losada, Dr. Yessika Moreno, Medical Director of the company, Dr. Verónica Nateras, Manager of the Pfizer Scientific Institute, as well as Dr. Jorge Eugenio Valdez García, president of AMFEM and Dr. José Ángel Córdova Villalobos, former Secretary of Health and prominent Mexican scientist and researcher, celebrated the performance of future doctors, who excelled in their areas of study.

Promote quality medical students

Constanza Losada pointed out that for 13 years, through the Pfizer Scientific Institute, various actions have been promoted to give useful tools to people who are training in science. One of the most important is the recognition of Academic Excellence.

In turn, Dr. José Ángel Córdova Villalobos recognized the best medical students for this academic excellence, especially in a context as complex as the pandemic has been. In addition, he highlighted the important work of teachers who transmit qualities and values ​​that are not necessarily learned in books.

“The responsibility of excellence in medical training is fundamental in our times, in addition to having a vocation of service to become a good servant of health”.

It should be noted that on behalf of the students, there was the participation of Hugo Javier Sosa Arámbula, an outstanding student of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and who thanked both institutions for their support, in addition to highlighting the enormous effort that the students represented in reaching their student goals in a context of social distance and where most schools held activities remotely.

It is important to remember that since 2008, Pfizer Mexico, through the Pfizer Scientific Institute, has supported nearly 800 students through this initiative that aims to promote and recognize the effort and work of doctors recent graduates for the benefit of patients and their families.

Students who are a national pride

The recognition of Academic Excellence was delivered for the second consecutive year in a virtual way due to the health contingency, and had the participation of recognized students from schools such as the Autonomous University “Benito Juárez” of Oaxaca, the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala, ITESM Campus CDMX, the University of Guanajuato, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, the La Salle University of Mexico City, the National Polytechnic Institute, the Autonomous University of Chihuahua and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, among others.

For now, below we share the list with the best medical students in Mexico recognized by Academic Excellence 2021.