These are the 10 most expensive Pokémon to evolve in Pokémon GO – Nintenderos

We have received a curious list related to one of the most prominent Switch titles. We are talking in this case of Pokemon go.

To evolve Pokémon, a certain number of candies belonging to each species, in addition to other objects or situations in some exceptions.

To be able to get candies and XL candies (from level 40) the main methods consist of catch pokemon of the species that is intended to evolve being 3, 5 or 10 depending on whether it is a first, second or third evolution respectively, transfer pokemon, get them from hatch eggs, get them doing exchanges or use rare candies for that particular species.

Below you can see a list with The 10 most expensive Pokémon to evolve in Pokémon GO:

10. Kingdra

In order to get Seadra they will be needed initially 25 candies to evolve to Horsea, in addition to other 100 and a dragon scale in order to get to his final evolution, Kingdra.

9. Magnezone

Initially you will need 25 candies to evolve into Magnemite, along with 100 others and be inside a PokéStop in which a magnetic bait module is active in order to evolve into Magneton.

8. Froslass

In order to evolve Snorunt into Froslass, they will need 100 Snorunt candies, make this a female and a Sinnoh stone.

7. Gallade

The first step is to evolve a Male Ralts to Kirlia with a total of 25 candies. Later we must use 100 more candies and a Sinnoh stone to evolve the male Kirlia to Gallade.

6. Milotic

To evolve Feebas, your coach must have traveled a distance of 20km like your partner, in addition to 100 candies.

5. Gyarados

In order to evolve into Magikarp, a total of 400 candies of its kind. The following Pokémon such as Swablu or Wailmer require 400 candies to evolve, but they are classified according to their difficulty to find them. Magikarp can be found very frequently in sea areas.

4. Altaria

To evolve Swablu to its Altaria dragon-type evolution, a total of 400 candies of its kind.

3. Wailord

To evolve to Wailmer they are also necessary 400 candies, but there is a greater difficulty when it comes to finding it in the wild, being something more common in maritime areas.

2. Noivern

Noibat is one of the most difficult Pokémon to find in the wild, so that 400 candies to be able to evolve it to Noivern they are really difficult to achieve.

1. Melmetal

In order to evolve the strange Pokémon Meltan to Melmetal, a total of 400 candies belonging to his species.

