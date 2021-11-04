There is no majority for electricity reform / Alicia Salgado

The PRI, chaired by Alejandro Moreno and coordinated by Rubén Moreira, did not fold its hands and, as it did not have a majority, the “mother of all discussions,” as Morena’s coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, called her, is leaving for later of the revocation of mandate, until April 15.

Two reasons: the private sector declined to participate in the circus of “open parliament” that was planned to be organized and they did not have a qualified majority to try to promote it. The latter weighs more and more than you imagine, even if the President benefits, as expected, from the consultation – on March 27 – of the revocation of the mandate. The moment also coincided with the meeting held by the US ambassador, Ken Salazar, who in a few days has become a respectful actor on key issues for many sectors of Mexico and the world.

His visit to “certain government actors” to understand the “momentum” of the energy reform (good qualifier, because the verve is from Boss of Bosses), added to the letter from congressmen to the four key secretaries of the Mexico-United States economic relationship, joins a series of voices that the President has begun to hear. Or do you think that Morena, PT and Verde were the ones who decided to kick the boat for April?

FROM FUNDS TO FUND

# Ualá… The firm headed by Pierpaolo Barbieri, CEO and founder of Ualá, had to close its site in Mexico. Just as you hear it. On their page they say that “for regulatory reasons they cannot open new accounts” and that if you have accounts, the balance is available in their app or that you contact the hello.ualá email.

Yesterday, Bloomberg realized that Ualá, with the Mastercard seal, had reached an agreement to buy ABC Capital, from Mario Laborín, with accumulated losses, at the end of September, of 893 million pesos, and capital of 846 million pesos. pesos. Is it a joke?

Ualá operated with a debit card that collects resources illegally, but allowed, by interpretation of the law, under the figure of a “commission contract”, with an app. For this, it used the platform and access to the payment system through Belanea, a fintech that did not have authorization to operate as such, but did so under the 8th transitory article of the Fintech Law. Belanea was responsible – it was read on her page – for the opening, operation and administration of the accounts that Ualá opened, but the contract that the client had says that Ualá is not responsible for the obligations contracted by Belanea. In other words, the total defenselessness of the depositor.

Question: and knowing that, why is news given generating the perception that something has been bought that the CNBV must first authorize? Look, De la Fuente is something else.

#JitomateYCebolla… From time to time, the agricultural trade relationship between Mexico and the United States registers some kind of “blockage” derived from unconfirmed information, but it leads to the interruption of trade.

It recently happened with the onion produced in Chihuahua (Senasica and the FDA are reviewing the case) by a company that shipped the traced product more than a year ago. The CBP also stopped the export of tomatoes to Agropecuarios Tom, SA due to a complaint of forced labor that, apparently, does not correspond to reality. In both cases, companies affiliated with the National Agricultural Council (CNA), chaired by Juan Cortina, are not involved, but the organization has not hesitated to work with the teams of Tatiana Clouthier, Víctor Villalobos and Luisa María Alcalde, to review the case with the authorities. Americans, so as to guarantee the use of evidence mechanisms for complaints and not presumptions. Precedent counts.

By the way, at the end of November, Cortina will carry out a 2-day promotional visit in Brussels with staff from Sader, Economy and SRE, a visit that will be far from the pomp of previous administrations, but which, due to its business orientation to promote The TLCEUM, has the objective of connecting with key people to advance in the diversification of exports of agricultural and livestock products in the second largest market in the world. Today, 70% of Mexican exports go to six states of the American Union!