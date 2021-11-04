The XXVIII edition of Suncine begins in hybrid format in Mexico and Barcelona

This content was published on 03 November 2021 – 13:57

Madrid, Nov 3 (EFE) .- The XXVIII edition of the Suncine International Environmental Film Festival projects from today until next November 11 a total of 118 films, selected from the more than 3,800 submitted, “a record of participation” The president of the contest Claudio Lauria confirmed to Efe.

This festival specialized in films and documentaries with environmental content will take place for the first time simultaneously in Mexico City and in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​in a hybrid format.

“We want to reach not only the cinema but all screens, from mobile phones to other devices,” Lauria explained to Efe, and for this a specific application is available.

In addition, the feature films will be screened on the Mexican Channel Once and on the Spanish channel Betevé.

The film ‘Eating our way to extinction’, by directors Ludo and Otto Brockway, and with the participation of biologist Sylvia Earle, actress Kate Winslet, businessman Richard Branson and writer Tony Robbins, inaugurates the festival and, in addition, will receive the Special Golden Sun award.

A dozen films will compete for the main award, the Golden Sun.

Another dozen feature films that will compete for the award for the best Ibero-American production work are participating in the Planeta Latino section, while the Miradas Section brings together documentaries and animation works with a duration of less than 45 minutes that will seek to win the WWF Spain Award.

“Interest in environmental issues and the climate crisis has grabbed headlines, sections and news in the media and that is a positive development,” said Lauria, “but it is worrying that society continues to move through headlines, without being really aware of the damage that human beings are doing to the planet ”.

The contest also contains a section dedicated to the family public and schools for environmental education, Suncine Edu, an “open window” to “young activists who combine their energies to make the climate fight possible.”

In fact, the contest will close with the feature film ‘Youth vs. Government ‘that narrates “the action of 21 brave young people who sued the US government, accusing them of acting intentionally in favor of the current climate crisis for six decades.”

Suncine Pro are meetings aimed at professionals and the general public, also necessary for raising awareness, since “we are the only species with the capacity for reason and we are betting heavily on our own extinction,” he lamented.

Lauria also highlighted the need for environmental journalism because “we need journalistic rigor” to deal with these issues and, therefore, one of the awards this edition will go to the Association of Environmental Information Journalists (APIA) for the film ‘Punto of no return ‘, by Argentine biologist and environmental journalist Sergio Federovisky. EFE.

