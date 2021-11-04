The winning looks of Halloween 2021

* Halloween is the best time of year to exploit our creative abilities and these celebrities, or their stylists, showed us the best costumes of 2021

November 3, 2021 by Drafting

By Sofía Paulín

Halloween is a celebration with origins in the Celtic culture, a festival known as “Samhain”, which took place on November 1, in which people lit fires and dressed in costumes to ward off the ghosts of their crops. In the 8th century, this date was named as “All Saints’ Day” by Pope Gregory III and over time Samhain traditions were reincorporated. The previous night was known as “All Hallows Eve” (All Hallows Eve), which eventually became the Halloween we know today, with activities such as the typical candy or trick, pumpkin lanterns and costume parties.

Halloween is the best time of year to exploit our creative abilities and these celebrities, or their stylists, showed us the best costumes of 2021.

Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears

The supermodel channeled her inner popstar by recreating different iconic looks from the pop princess. Hailey recreated the looks from the music video for “Hit Me Baby One More Time” (probably the most popular), the video for “Oops!… I Did It Again”, the cover of Rolling Stone from 1999 and one of the looks from the video of I’m A Slave 4 U.

Kendall Jenner as The Martian Girl from “Martians on the Attack”

“Martians Attack”, 1996 is a science fiction and comedy film, written and directed by Tim Burton, with great actors such as Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Natalie Portman, Danny DeVito and Sarah Jessica Parker. The film is available for purchase or rental via Amazon Prime.

Cardi B as Morticia Adams

Crazy Adams are a classic Halloween costume, but the singer of the hits “Up” and “WAP” reinterpreted it. Instead of a long black dress, she covered herself in blue paint to look completely pale and wore a black woven ensemble that looked like a large spider web.

Ariana Grande as Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon

The Creature from the Black Lagoon is a 1954 horror / science fiction film, where in a scientific search in the Amazon River a half human being half amphibian is discovered. Of course, Ariana Grande is the most indicated to bring out the feminine and sexy side of said monster.

Lizzo as Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda is a completely different character than the Yoda we know, they are just the same species. The first time we saw Grogu, his real name, was in 2019, when he appeared in the first chapter of “The Mandalorian”, the series within the Star Wars universe. Lizzo looks adorable with this makeup

The Weekend as Don Vito Corleone from “The Godfather”

The singer surprised everyone with his great resemblance to Marlon Brando in this movie classic. The singer wore sculpture prosthetics made by artist Mike Marino, in addition to a wig and the company of a gray cat. It’s as if they took pictures from the movie and just posted them from The Weekend’s Instagram account. The resemblance is incredible!

Bebe Rexha as Anna Nicole Smith

Anna Nicole Smith (1967 – 2007) was an actress and model who gained popularity in 1993 when she was named “Playmate” of the year by Playboy magazine. A year later, the 26-year-old married billionaire J. Howard Marshall, 89, who died in 1995 without even including her in his will. Bebe Rexha even invited a senior man to pose as the billionaire.

Barbie Ferreira as Betty Boop

Betty Boop is a cartoon created in the 1930s by artist Max Fleischer, which was banned for being “too sexy” because the 1934 production code imposed restrictions on sexual references on television and film. The plus size model and actress presented us with a black and white look, referring to the first versions of Betty Boop.

Doja Cat as Princess Kida from “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” and as Miss Sara Bellum from “The Powerpuff Girls”

Doja is known for her produced looks and creative makeup, it is no surprise that audiences were fascinated by her costumes. Both looks look like they came straight off the screen.

Kida is a favorite. Exotic with brown skin, blue eyes and white hair. Doja recreated the look with pieces almost identical to the ones in the movie and every accessory down to his hunting weapon.

Sara Bellum is the secretary to the mayor of Townsville, who describes her as “the mind behind the man,” in addition to being a friend and ally of the Powerpuff Girls. Some consider her the fourth member of the group of heroines, despite the fact that her face is rarely displayed on screen.

Before naming our favorites, these are the honorable mentions:

• Harry Styles What Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” in a tailored suit by Alessando Michele, Gucci’s creative director.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVtJtavOkK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

• Lisa from Blackpink as the wrist from “The Squid Game”

• Maggie lindemann and her boyfriend, Brandon Arreaga What Frankie and Jackson from “Monsters High”

• Chlöe Bailey with a fabulous interpretation of Lola from “The Scarecrow”

• Charlie D’amelio and Lil Huddy as Alice and the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” and as Sally and Jack from “The Strange World of Jack”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVrgdVdLG8m/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVuC0ZPrGfu/?utm_medium=copy_link

The couple that wins the Halloween 2021 award is definitely Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as:

1. Sid and Nancy

2. Alabama Whitman and Clarence Whorley from “True Romane”

3. Kim and Edward from “Edward Scissorhands”

Being Travis a punk star, the costume of Sid Vicious, bassist of the “Sex Pistols” was quite appreciated by his fans. Vicious was known to be rebellious, destructive, and dangerous. Nancy Spungen, his girlfriend, often accompanied him in his rebellious acts. Both are popular in the punk community for being an extremely toxic couple, icons of punk culture in the 70s.

The 1993 film True Romance, written by Quentin Tarantino, was once again a topic of conversation after, in 2019, Euphoria’s character Cassie Howard dressed up as Alabama Whitman in the Halloween episode. In the movie the

Alabama character and Clarence fall in love and Clarence ends up killing the Alabama pimp, they both run away to

California trying to survive off the sale of cocaine.

Finally, a Halloween classic. Edward Scissorhands and Kim. Edward is a being created by a scientist, similar to

Frankenstein. Peg is dedicated to selling AVON products and promoting her merchandise in the dark neighborhood house

meet Edward. Edward becomes Peg’s protégé and she takes him to her suburban home where he falls in love with her daughter.

Kim.

We will continue to inform.



This interests you!

