The Werewolf movie starring Ryan Gosling already has a new director

Universal continues to work to launch its new movie The werewolf and now I would be in negotiations with Derek Cianfrance (The Light Between Oceans, Sound of Metal) to direct the project that will star Ryan Gosling.

The development of this new Werewolf movie was revealed last year and although at one point it was raised that Leigh Whannel (The invisible man) would lead this bet, Deadline notes that the director finally had to leave the project earlier this year due to scheduling problems.

Thus, Cianfrance would take over as the new director and will also act as scriptwriter for this film that will try to recover another of Universal’s classic monsters after the failed “Dark Universe” and incidentally will mark another collaboration between the director and scriptwriter with Gosling after Blue valentine and Place Beyond the Pines.

But for now it is not clear what this film will seek to add to the myth of The Wolf Man and it is only expected that this bet has a modern setting.

The tape that will be known as Wolfman in English it will feature Gosling as producer alongside Ken Kao and Jason Blum. However, it does not yet have a release date.