The transformation of Will Smith’s daughter: Willow turned 21 and her mother celebrated with this video

Will Smith’s daughter had her birthday on October 30, and her father and mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, showered affection on social media to congratulate their youngest daughter. Willow Smith he turned 21 in full development of his artistic career.

At her age the young woman enjoys a consolidated musical career. 2020 was a very important year for her, as she released her fourth solo studio album. The album includes collaborations with Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne, in addition to the songs “Transparent Soul” and “Lipstick,” according to People.

Willow also received her first Emmy Award for “Red Table Talk,” the controversial show she broadcasts on Facebook and runs alongside her mother and maternal grandmother. Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

This is how Will Smith’s daughter has become

Jada Pinkett Smith posted on her Instagram account a tender vide, or where she remembered Willow’s childhood years and shared a beautiful dedication for her birthday.

“My baby is no baby! She is 21 years old, Willow Smith! Your dad insisted that he was going to have a baby girl and I’m so glad he did, “wrote the wife of the protagonist of” The Prince of Rap. “

The clip begins with a photograph in which Jada appears with her baby girl in her arms when she was just a newborn. Later, you can see how Willow had a penchant for music. From a very young age, she played the piano skillfully.

The video shows his evolution as a singer since he started at the young age of 10 until today. He always maintained a rather irreverent look, which shows his predilection for the Rasta style.

“I have no words to express the deep love that I have for you or how happy I am to see you spread your wings. But … I hope you can feel how much I love you and the divinely amazing blessing you are to me, “he concluded.

Will Smith also congratulated his daughter

For his part, Will Smith published a dedication to his daughter; the actor paid tribute to Willow by reading a poem that brought tears to her eyes. He also showed pictures of his childhood.

“This is the (harrowing) moment when I first read my book to Willow Smith and told the story of her birth 21 years ago. I love you, Bean! Happy Birthday!”He added in the comments.

All about Will Smith

All about Famous