The teams qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League group stage is entering the finishers stage and several teams have already qualified for the round of 16 early.

THESE ARE THE CLASSIFIED

The Jürgen Klopp team has an ideal score after four days and has already secured first place in their group. They beat Atlético Madrid twice and also beat Milan and Porto.

They won their four games by a landslide: two against Benfica (4-0 away and 5-2 at home), 3-0 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou and 5-0 against Dinamo Kiev. Barring a miracle, your zone will win.

It is one of the pleasant surprises of the group stage. He clearly won his two games against the great rival in the area, Borussia Dortmund, 4-0 in Amsterdam and 3-1 in Germany. They also beat Sporting Lisboa and Besiktas. He is one step away from securing the lead.

Allegri’s team, in a bad moment in Serie A, has an ideal score in the Champions League and is already in the second round. They beat the last champion Chelsea at home and also beat Zenit (twice) and Malmö.