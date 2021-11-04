“The Squid Game”: cybercriminals swindle and steal information with these decoys

Cybercriminals take advantage of the series’ fame as a decoy (Photo: Europa Press)

Some people are taking advantage of the popularity of the series of Netflix The Squid Game (Squid Game) to make scams on the internet that include Trojan viruses, adware and deceptive Halloween costume deals.

And it is that the desire of the fans to have articles or to see the famous drama is such that they end up getting hooked on malicious sites. In this sense, alerts are being launched so that they do not fall into the traps.

One of the traps of the cybercriminals is to mislead people by assuring them they can download chapters for free. As a lure, those who do not have access to Netflix are attracted to this option, however, instead of downloading the chapter they download malware.

In most of the cases analyzed by Kaspersky, were discovered Downloader Trojans capable of installing other malicious programs, although there were other types of Trojans and adware as well.

Cybercriminals can get money and data without leaving home (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg)

One of the schemes used by cybercriminals worked as follows: the victim was shown an alleged animated version of the first game in the series, at the same time, it was launched invisibly a Trojan that could steal data from users ‘browsers and send them to the attackers’ server. A shortcut was also created from one of the folders, which could be used to launch the Trojan every time the system was started.

However, this was not unique to PC, as it was also detected that there were techniques of cybercriminals focused on smartphones using the same download strategy of the chapters.

For this they request download an app on the device: this asks the control server to perform certain tasks to complete the download. Among the commands is, for example, open a tab in the browser or send an SMS to the numbers received from the control server. This Trojan is distributed in unofficial application stores and various portals under the guise of other popular applications, games and books.

One of the hooks of cybercriminals was the sale of costumes (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Another of the lures that cybercriminals used, taking advantage of the Halloween parties, was to launch costume deals Korean series themes. Suddenly it was registered that many stores related to the Squid game and coincidentally many of them offered the red and green clothing of the actors, with the assumption of being “official”.

However, by purchasing from these sites, users risked not receiving the merchandise and losing their money. In addition, potential victims ended up sharing their banking and personal identity information with cybercriminals, as they are asked to provide their card details and personal data, such as their email address, residence address and full name.

With the furor over, now the “classic” phishing pages, which “broadcast” The Squid Game, also offered compete in an online version of the game to win the main prize: 100 BNB (currency of a cryptocurrency exchange). It goes without saying that the player never receives the promised reward and ends up losing their data or downloading malware.

Strange and unofficial sites should not be trusted (Photo: Youngkyu Park / Netflix / dpa)

-Check the authenticity of the websites before entering personal data and use only the official pages to watch or download movies. Double check URL formats and spelling of company names.

-Pay attention to the extensions of the files that are downloaded: a video file will never have an .exe or .msi extension.

-Use an antivirus that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

-Avoid links that promise the anticipated viewing of content and, if you have doubts about their authenticity, check with the entertainment provider.

