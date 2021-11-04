The Roche Institute Foundation presents a new ‘Anticipating Report’ on nanomedicine and its applications in medicine

MADRID, Oct 25 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Roche Institute Foundation presents a new ‘Anticipating Report’ on nanomedicine and its applications in the medicine of the future, under the idea that it will contribute significantly to the medicine of the future addressing the diagnosis and treatment of diseases earlier, effectively and in a personalized way.

“Traditionally, the main efforts in the development of nanomedicine have been aimed at fighting cancer; however, this report also presents other fields of application of nanoparticles or nanostructures for the controlled release of drugs in other pathologies, nanodevices for the diagnosis of different diseases or the development of nanomaterials for applications in regenerative medicine “, says Consuelo Martín de Dios, managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation.

“Nanomedicine offers great possibilities for the medicine of the present and the medicine of the future, as is clear in this report,” he explained.

This is corroborated by Dr. Ramón Martínez Máñez, coordinator of the report, professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Interuniversity Research Institute for Molecular Recognition and Technological Development (IDM), of the Department of Chemistry of the Polytechnic University of Valencia, and Scientific Director of the CIBER- BBN, who asserts that “one of the main revolutions in the treatment of patients is to be able to establish therapeutic decisions in a personalized way, that is, based on the genomic and molecular characteristics of each patient.”

In the field of Oncology, he added, “nanotechnology can provide the design of nanoparticles specially designed for each patient in particular, loaded with drugs suitable for the patient and maximize the entry of nanoparticles into specific cells.”

In addition, the doctor points out that “another of the fields where nanotechnology can contribute is in the design of simple and inexpensive systems for the detection of biomarkers that can be used to detect diseases in their earliest stages and evaluate the therapeutic effects of drugs, including use of therapeutic nanoparticles “.

Nanomedicine covers, in a generalized way, three large areas: nanodiagnosis; nanotherapy, which includes controlled drug release; and the particular applications in regenerative medicine. Thus, nanodiagnosis is based on the use of nanodevices, such as nanobiochips, nanoelectrodes or nanobiosensors, and contrast systems for a precise and rapid detection of a disease.

Nanotherapy uses nanostructures that contribute to the controlled delivery of drugs preferentially in diseased cells; and finally, regenerative nanomedicine aims to help repair or replace damaged tissues and organs using nanotechnology-based tools.