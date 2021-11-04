The reason why Cameron Diaz has no intention of returning to the movies

What leads a successful actress to give up her career? Cameron Diaz (48) was for a couple of decades one of the most popular and sought-after faces in the film industry. I jump to fame with The mask (1994) and since then he has been adding to his filmography hits such as My best friend’s Wedding (1997), Something’s wrong with mery (1998), Any given sunday (1998), Charlie’s Angels (2000) or Gangs of new york (2002).

But little by little it was losing prominence in favor of other professional colleagues and she herself reduced her activity until somehow, in 2014, it disappeared. “When I turned 40 I realized that there were many experiences that I had not had and that there were aspects that he did not handle“He has related to Kevin Hart on his talk show.

“When you get very involved in something over a long period of time, you don’t control certain aspects of your life. It’s fun to act, I love it. But I wanted to make my life more manageable. My routine in one day is literally what I can do for myself and my family, “adds Diaz, who gives the key to his retirement.

“Now is a different time in my life and I feel complete. After I stopped acting, I have had time for all those things that before I could not think about, like meeting her husband and starting a family, ”shares Diaz, who married Benji Madden in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Raddix in December 2019.

Cameron Diaz has assured on occasion that she has already given 100% of her acting career and that she is at a “different” moment in her life so it is likely that we will not see her act again, although not impossible. “Never say Never”, He concludes.