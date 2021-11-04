The original soundtrack of the movie Sing 2 will be released in December – EzAnime.net

Illumination, Universal Pictures and Republic Records have announced the release of the original soundtrack for the film Sing 2 on December 17. Accompany the long-awaited new chapter in Illumination’s hit animated franchise Sing 2, which opens in US theaters on December 22, 2021..

This holiday season, the next chapter in the hit Illumination franchise arrives as the ever upbeat Buster Moon and his cast of star performers prepare to launch their most dazzling theatrical show yet … all in the glamorous entertainment capital of the world, Redshore City. There’s just one problem: They first have to persuade the world’s loneliest rock star, played by global music icon Bono, to join them. Featuring over 40 classic and contemporary hits, electrifying performances, and stunning artistry, Sing 2 serves as an emotional reminder of the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal.

The soundtrack includes a new rock legends U2 track, «Your song saved my life», which is available now. It is U2’s first new music since 2019. Bono, lead singer of U2, makes his animated feature film debut on Sing 2 as the voice of Clay Calloway. The band is very familiar with creating original songs for movies, having received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song among their many honors over the years.

The Sing 2 soundtrack includes three original works: U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life,” Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA and Jarina De Marco in “Séltate”, and an album by Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU entitled “Tippy Toes”. The soundtrack also includes a special mix of Sing 2 from Bomba Estéro’s album “Soy Yo”, as well as a cover of Keke Palmer’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” featuring Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly. . .

The soundtrack also includes additional music from the film, including contributions from superstars Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Elton John, and Billie Eilish, as well as performances by cast members Tori Kelly, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, Taron. Egerton and more.

Pre-order the soundtrack for Sing 2 on December 17.

Sing 2 includes the following tracks:

«Your song saved my life (from Sing 2)» – U2

“Let’s Go Crazy” – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll

“I can’t feel my face” – Kiana Ledé

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Elton John

“Heads Will Roll” – Scarlett Johansson

“Holes” – Mercury Rev

“Bad Boy” – Billie Eilish

«Sing 2 Audition Medley» – Sing 2 Cast

“Where Streets Have No Name” – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll

“Higher Love” – ​​Kygo x Whitney Houston

“There’s nothing stopping me” – Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly

“Séltate (de Sing 2)” – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA and Jarina De Marco

“Stuck in a moment you can’t get out of” – Scarlett Johansson

«Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix)» – Bomba Estéro

“A sky full of stars” – Taron Egerton

“It could have been me” – Halsey

“I say a little prayer” – Tori Kelly and Pharrell Williams

Break Free2 – Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll

“I still haven’t found what I’m looking for” – Scarlett Johansson and Bono

“Tippy Toes” – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]