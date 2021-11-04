‘The Monster Family 2’: Jason Isaacs and the funny cast that brings together this film that you probably did not know

‘The Monster Family 2’ doesn’t come from a huge studio, but that didn’t stop it from assembling a remarkable cast for its characters. Check out which stars are behind this creepy and fun monster family!
It may be that The Monster Family 2 does not have the impact or scope that other productions have, such as the series of Transylvania hotel But, like the latter, it has a cast of great stars in the industry, who are well known for their talent and charisma.
While Hotel transylvania 2 has Adam Sandler as Dracula, the sequel to The monster family he does not ask for anything, since he has the great Jason Isaacs giving voice to the same character. Find out which other figures are part of this animated film below.
Nick Frost / Frank
If you’re fan of comedies, surely you locate perfectly to Nick Frost. We’ve seen him in movies like Hot Fuzz, and he’s almost always Accompanied by his good friend Simon Pegg.
Jessica Brown Findlay / Fay
Jessica Brown Findlay is best known for having played Lady Sybil Crawley on the Downton abbey. She was awarded with the Actors Guild Award for her performance in this series. In the animated film, she plays Fay, Frank and Emma’s teenage daughter.
Catherine Tate / Baba Yagá
Comedian Catherine Tate hhas won numerous awards for his work on the comic sketch series The Catherine Tate Show and, of course, in The office. On The Monster family plays Baba Yaga.
Emily Carey / Mila Star
Emily Carey is beginning her career, so to speak. Although it has been in somewhat small productions, it has been sweeping its inclusion in the Game of Thrones spin-off: House of the Dragon. In the animated film we see her as the bold Mila Star.
Jason Isaacs / Dracula
So that you can locate faster Jason Isaacs, He is Draco Malfoy’s dad in the Harry Potter movies. On The Monster family she took off her long blonde hair to bring Dracula to life. It fits you right?