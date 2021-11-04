The millionaire 5G auction starts in Brazil, the largest in its history of telecommunications (and how the ‘veto’ to Huawei was solved)

A total of 15 companies are vying for the rights to four 5G radio frequency bands. The Government foresees investments of about 9,000 million dollars.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) of Brazil began a million-dollar tender on Thursday, considered the largest in the history of telecommunications in this country, to operate fifth-generation mobile telephony (5G), which promises a digital and social revolution.

The government plans to attract investments of 50,000 million reais (about 9,000 million dollars), of which about 8,700 million reais (about 1,557 million dollars) intends to collect for the licenses.

In a country with 213 million inhabitants, a total of 15 companies, including the three largest currently operating in Brazil –Tim, Vivo and Claro– will compete for the rights to four 5G radio frequency bands. Due to the large number of candidates, the tender is expected to last two days.

In addition to the general network, for general use by the population, the winners will undertake to build an exclusive and parallel network for the Government, in which Huawei equipment may not be used, amid the geopolitical dispute between the US and China.

The equipment of the Chinese company Huawei may be used in the general network, but will not participate in the creation of the government network.

For 5G to work, it is necessary to install compatible antennas and one of the providers is Huawei. In 2019, former President Donald Trump pressured partner countries not to use equipment from the Chinese company, considering that the Beijing government could use the company for espionage. His successor, Joe Biden, has maintained the same policy.

Pressured by the US and, on the other hand, by the Brazilian telecommunications sector that was against blocking Huawei, the communication minister found a solution. Chinese teams may be employed in the general network, but will not participate in the creation of the government network.

“Technological leap”

The regulations also specify that the winners, who will have a license for 20 years, they must begin their operations in the main capitals of the country 300 days after signing the contract, that is, in July 2022.

For the moment, only seven of the 27 capitals are fully prepared to adapt to 5G, according to Conexis Brasil Digital, an entity that brings together the main operators in the country. However, the Government wants all capitals to have 5G in 2022 and to reach the entire country in 2028.

The winning companies will also have to bring the internet to highways, faraway places and public schools and install a fiber optic network in the Amazon region, among other things.

“In addition to the technological leap that will make innovations such as autonomous cars, smart homes, remote surgeries and large-scale operations of machinery in industry and agribusiness a reality, the tender will guarantee minimum conditions of inclusion for 40 million Brazilians who still live in a digital desert, “commented Communications Minister Fábio Faria.

“Internet of things”

Sectors such as agriculture, industry, telemedicine or distance education are among the great beneficiaries of this technology, often presented as “the internet of things.”

As an example, the Brazilian government expects the agribusiness sector to increase its productivity with 5G by connecting the entire process of the production chain: monitoring the health of an animal through chips, the weather conditions with drones or the water situation with sensors; collect a harvest with machines that will use artificial intelligence or the distribution of products with maps and a GPS system.

Likewise, 5G will have a 100 times faster speed than the one that 4G has now and its connection will be much more stable. “We did not have Uber on 3G because the features that Uber asks for for location or speed were not available. These applications came with 4G networks. When we have 5G extended, we will have sensors and new applications,” explained Wilson Cardoso, a member of the Institute of Engineers. , Electricians and Electronics (IEEE).

Despite their entry into the market, cell phones with 4G, 3G and 2G technology will continue to work. You will need a phone compatible with this technology and, for the moment, the devices for sale in Brazil are sophisticated models, above 6,000 reais (about $ 1,100).

Marta Miera

