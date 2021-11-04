The Mexican team publishes the call for the games against the United States and Canada

Lthe men who will take a big step towards Qatar 2022. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has announced the list of summoned with whom Mexico visit both USA, like Canada in the next FIFA date and that, if he wins, he will bring the Tricolor closer to the World Cup.

For this call there are several changes with respect to that of the October FIFA date. To begin with, Tata decided to call only three doormen (Rodolfo Cota, Guillermo Ochoa and Alfredo Talavera), leaving out of the list Jonathan Orozco.

The defense is unchanged: Araujo, Cata Domnguez, Gallardo, Montes, Moreno, Chaka Rodríguez, Omar Rodríguez, Jorge Snchez and Johan Vsquez repeat in the Tata call. Here the great absence remains Gerardo Arteaga, Genk side who has not received another opportunity.

In the average, the presence of two players that they played the friendly against Ecuador from a couple of weeks ago: Roberto Alvarado and Jess ‘Canelo’ Angulo. In turn, these players took the positions of Uriel Antuna and Jonathan dos Santos, absent for the matches against the two North American teams.

Go ahead repeat the trident (Jimnez, Chucky, Tecatito), next to Funes Mori and Henry Martn. In this line the absent is Alexis Vega.

These players will face each other United States (November 12) and Canada (November 16) in Cincinnati and Edmonton respectively.

At the moment, the mexican national team holds 14 units, three more than the United States (11) and four more than Canada (10). If he achieved the two victories, he would reach 20 points which will put them with a foot and a half in Qatar 2022.

Squad of Mexico vs United States and Canada | FIFA date November 2021 Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota and Alfredo Talavera.

Defenders: Jess Gallardo, Julio Csar Domnguez, Nstor Araujo, Csar Montes, Hctor Moreno, Johan Vsquez, Luis Rodríguez, Omar Rodríguez and Jorge Snchez.

Media: Edson Álvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Jess Angulo, Sebatin Crdova, Andrs Guardado, Hctor Herrera, Orbeln Pineada, Carlos Rodríguez and Luis Romo.

Forwards: Ral Jimnez, Hirving Lozano, Jess Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martn.

