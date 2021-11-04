The medical services of Doctor Vagón arrive in Guanajuato. – Dependencies Newsletters

The Doctor Wagon, the “Health Train”, will be from November 1 to 23 in the municipalities of León, Silao, Celaya and Pénjamo, providing quality medical care.

In 6 years, comprehensive and free medical services have been provided to families from 232 communities in 22 states of the Mexican Republic.

Leon, Gto. November 03, 2021.- With more than 1 million 500 thousand medical attention and about 377 thousand patients attended, the Doctor Wagon “El Tren de la Salud” arrives in Guanajuato,

The Governor, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, welcomed this Grupo México initiative, which is a symbol of human solidarity and the desire to help those who need it most.

“In 6 years they have provided comprehensive and free medical services to the neediest families in 232 vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities in 22 states of the Mexican Republic.”

“Doctor Vagón el Tren de la Salud, will be in Guanajuato until November 23, traveling along railway route number 71; It will be in León, Silao, Celaya and Pénjamo providing quality medical attention ”, he highlighted.

In Guanajuato, said the President, these types of innovative initiatives are valued and recognized, such as those undertaken by Grupo México Transportes, which reflect corporate social responsibility.

“We believe in citizen participation and in the value that Civil Society Organizations provide to solve major social problems. We believe in the social management carried out by large companies through their foundations to support the development of vulnerable groups ”, he said.

Currently “The Health Train”, has 17 cars and an operating room, equipment that allows to provide laboratory and cabinet studies, general and specialty medical consultations, family planning; has a clinic specialized in comprehensive health for women and diabetic patients.

In 6 years, it has traveled 87,697 kilometers and benefited the inhabitants of 232 communities; has provided 1 million 518 thousand 306 medical care; 377 thousand 697 patients attended; 174 thousand 474 attendees to workshops; 594 thousand 603 free medicines; 51 thousand 497 glasses delivered; 2 thousand 185 adapted hearing aids; 17,842 mammograms; 250 vasectomies; and 867 IUD’s (since 2019).

The medical services it provides are: Somatometry, General Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Geriatrics, Dermatology, Comprehensive Diabetic Patient Clinic, Comprehensive Women’s Health, Dentistry, Chiropractic and Physical Rehabilitation, Optometry, Audiometry, Nutrition, Psychology, and Family Planning.

The event was attended by the Secretary of Health, Daniel Alberto Díaz Martínez; the Mayor of León, Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos; the Coordinator of Fundación Grupo México, Jessica Pons Valdez; the Deputy Manager of Operations with Government of Ferromex, Jorge Leyva Santoyo; the President of CONCAMIN Bajío, Ismael Plascencia Núñez; the Rector of the UG Campus León, Carlos Hidalgo Valadez and the President of the Board of Directors of the DIF de León, Eduardo Ramírez Valdez. In addition, the Deputy, Diana Estefanía Gutiérrez Valtierra and the Deputy, Jorge Espadas Galván were present on behalf of the Congress of the Union; and for the Congress of the State of Guanajuato, the Deputy, Aldo Márquez Becerra.

