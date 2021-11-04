The lonely life of Katie Holmes: the bad personal moment that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife goes through

Katie Holmes is seen on August 3, 2021, in Manhattan, New York (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)

“Katie looked so lost and alone”Said a person who saw the actress Katie holmes 42-year-old smoking a cigarette on a street in the Brooklyn neighborhood on October 19. “I had to look twice when I saw her because she was so different. It seemed sad.

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years. Frustrated romances and professional disappointments led the interpreter to live an almost lonely lifea source told the magazine Star. And her friends, the insider notes, are worried about her.

“Katie swears to them that she is fine, but she struggles every morning to get out of bed.”The source told the publication. “The truth is that she does not have the company of a man, she is going through financial problems and she is very worried,” said a person close to the actress.

Instead of sharing her concerns with her friends, the actress chooses to keep her issues private while telling her inner circle that everything is fine. “Katie says that she is happy on her own, being single, but everyone knows that she goes through periods of loneliness.”

And he added: “It is obvious that now she is going through one of those moments.”

Katie Holmes in New York (The Grosby Group)

The Ohio-born actress was very happy last year with New York chef and actor Emilio Vitolo Jr. Last December, Vitolo praised Holmes saying he was “the kindest and most generous person” he had ever met in an Instagram post for reason. of the actress’s birthday.

Although everything seemed to be going well between them, everything ended overnight. “Emilio used it for his fame“Said an insider about the owner of Emilio’s Ballato, the famous restaurant owned by his family since the early 1990s in SoHo, and which has become a favorite of high-profile personalities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Justin Bieber, Bradley Cooper, Danny DeVito, Rihanna and even the former US president Barack Obama.

Katie Holmes with her daughter Suri Cruise on New York’s Upper West Side (Photo by Gotham / GC Images)

The couple was photographed several times at Vitolo’s restaurant during their eight months of relationship. “Once Emilio made headlines, he left her.”

According to the magazine, Katie began dating Vitolo when she still had feelings for Jamie Foxx, with whom he had separated in 2019 after more than six years together. Apparently, the 53-year-old Foxx was not interested in the idea of ​​starting a family with her. And he never lied to Katie about it. “He always made it clear to her that he didn’t want to get married, but she insisted and ended up scaring him.”, The informant shared with the publication.

“His friends say that he always looks for the wrong men,” he added. “But now she is losing hope of finding a true mate.”

Holmes considers herself, first of all, an actress. She is not a celebrity, she is not a star, she is not someone who seeks to expose herself: she is an artist. Therefore, every time they seek to inquire into her private life, she takes shelter. “I don’t want a moment in my life to define me. I don’t want to be known that way. I was an actress before and during, and I am now ”. He did not need to name Tom Cruise in that interview he gave in 2014 to the magazine People, but it was unspoken that he was alluding to that marriage that attracted so much attention in the media.

Away from Hollywood, Holmes focuses on smaller, more enjoyable jobs for her.

Katie’s first directing project, the 2016 film “All We Had,” in which she played a homeless woman, garnered mixed reviews. And now try your luck behind the camera again. In May, he finished filming a still untitled romantic movie he wrote and stars in, about two strangers caught in bad relationships, who develop feelings for each other when they end up on the same Airbnb. The low-budget production also stars Luke Kirby, Melissa Leo, and Zosia Mamet.

Official romances

Joshua jackson

With Joshua jacksonThe 43-year-old had an affair during his most successful stint as the lead in the youth drama Dawson’s Creek. The Joey-Pacey duo was so successful that Kevin Williamson decided that the characters would end up together, even though Dawson was the lead.

The actors dated for a few years in the late nineties. These days, they have great affection for each other and the actress always has words of praise for her ex. “I feel very lucky because he is one of my best friends now.”

Chris klein

Chris Klein and Katie Holmes (Photo by Chris Weeks / FilmMagic)

Katie got engaged to the “American Pie” heartthrob in 2003. “We were like the king and queen of the danceChris said later. Their separation was announced in March 2005. Two months later, Holmes’s relationship with Tom Cruise hit the media.

Tom cruise

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2012 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic)

Shortly after parting ways with Chris, Katie agreed to marry her childhood crush. After a brief romance and the birth of their daughter Suri, the couple tied the knot in Italy in 2006 in a massive, star-studded wedding.

In 2012, Katie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested custody of the girl. The main reason that led the actress to take the step was the excessive obsession that her husband showed for Scientology.

The clauses of the divorce papers were exposed by the Radar Online portal, and from them it was inferred that Katie could not mention Tom in the media or show herself as a couple in the five years after the breakup, as well as that Suri (at her mother’s request) was never going to be linked to Scientology, even if that means breaking the rules. of the church. In addition, the actress would receive $ 4.8 million if she kept her end of the deal.

Jamie foxx

One of the few photos of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes together (The Grosby Group)

Katie dated Tom Cruise’s co-star on Collateral For years, however, the couple never discussed their relationship and were rarely, if ever, photographed together.. In 2019, they finally parted ways. According to US press reports, their lives on both coasts, she in New York and he in California, and Jamie’s aversion to marriage, finally ended the relationship.

Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. go for a walk in New York City (The Grosby Group)

After finishing his discreet romance with Foxx after six years of relationship, the actress started an affair with the New York chef Emilio Vitolo Jr, 33, last September. They separated in May of this year, after more than a year together.

