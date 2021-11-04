The last stat Djokovic snatched from Federer

When it seemed that there was nothing else and everything was done, Novak Djokovic he writes once more, with his fist and racket, his name in the history of tennis.

The Serbian takes hold at the top and establishes a new tennis brand under his name. Getty

After beating Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3 at the Masters 1000 in Paris, the Serbian became the tennis player with the most victories being number 1 in the world.

There are 418 wins those who reached the nine times champion of the Australian Open, surpassing Roger Federer who owns one less.

In addition, it must be remembered that it is not the only record that can be achieved this year. If the results are as expected during these last weeks, Djokovic can become the player with the most seasons finishing at the top of the world rankings.

At the moment he is tied with Pete Sampras six times and the only one who can take away his sleep is Daniil Medvedev.