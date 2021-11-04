The importance for America of winning the last game against Monterrey

Although after having fallen in the Final of Concachampions in view of Rayados Miguel Layún commented that there was no mood level in the group for their next meeting, it is likely that they will face the rival again in a match where America Nothing is played anymore could be an option to improve the level of each of the players heading to the Liguilla.

The azulcrema team would also increase their confidence if they continue to score points and be one of the clubs with the fewest goals conceded. In addition, they have an undefeated in the Aztec stadium which dates from November 28, 2020, so it is important to keep it and not lose it precisely to the people of Monterrey who have become its Achilles heel.

This will be the last game for the Eagles, since they will have to wait for the FIFA Date to pass and then the Repechage games played. This could affect the rhythm of the players, but in case of obtaining the victory and closing the tournament better at this stage it could propel them for an improvement in the next phase.

Why is Monterrey concerned?

Since Santiago Solari took the reins of the Coapa team has not been able to beat the team led by Javier Aguirre, nor in the MX League, as in the Concachampions. This makes a negative mark for the strategist who has broken several records, so it is important that he scores all three points in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.