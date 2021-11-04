The green coat with which Rihanna brightens up her winter looks and that we can copy thanks to Zara

If there is anyone who knows kick a look in black that’s Rihanna. The singer has made it very clear that she does not wear dark colors just because it is cold and it is easier. Because her latest look from street style It can be seen from miles away and the fault lies with the most beautiful coat of the fall, which we can copy thanks to Zara.

RiRi never ever goes bland, that’s out of her philosophy of life. So if she wears a basic black T-shirt and elephant-foot jeans in the same shade, the rest of the look It has to be stratospheric. Said and done, with plenty of jewels full of green emeralds that match her gloves and Marina Moscone coat for almost 3,000 euros.





She has combined her look with white ankle boots with a toe, which shyly peek out from under the jeans. But the stakes continue to rise, passing through the lime yellow leather gloves that warm up any style with that acidic and summery color. To the taste of the best street style, we have checked.





The highlight is the intense green coat, long until almost reaching the ground and with a masculine design that does not lack detail. The lapels, the contrasting buttons and the fitted cut at the waist, everything is perfect. So much that we want one for us that best fits our budget and this one from Zara covers all the requirements for it.





Zara men’s green coat, 109 euros.

Photos | Gtres, Zara.