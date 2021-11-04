The goal of ‘Chucky’ Lozano against Legia de Varsovia

The ‘Chucky‘ Lush he scored again with him

Napoli

. On this occasion, the Mexican was present with a goal in the game in which they faced and beat 1-3 at Legia of Warsaw, within the fourth day of the group stage Europa League.

After having participated in the four matches of the Europa League, the ‘Chucky‘ Lush he was finally able to score in the tournament. He had played the first game against Legia of Warsaw, in addition to the Spartak Moscow and the Leicester city.

The goal of ‘Chucky’ Lozano

The Napoli I was already winning it as a visitor, when Andrea Petagna he got into the area and touched for Hirving, who with the open goal scored the third for the Italians.

This was just the third goal of the season for him ‘Chucky‘ Lush. The first two he had written down on the A series, when he scored the Udinese Yet the Fiorentina, in two games that ended in victory for him Napoli.

In the 15 games he has played with Napoli, has scored three goals and has given two assists. The Italian team has had a unique start to the season, becoming the leader of the A series, tied with the Milan.

After his match against Legia of Warsaw, the ‘Chucky‘ Lush and his Napoli they will face the Hellas verona, before the last FIFA Date of the year in which Hirving will surely have participation with the Mexican team. They will be matches of Octagonal Final versus USA and Canada.

When they return to the activity, they will collide in a great match against the Inter de Milan at Giuseppe Meazza, before entering the Europa League, visiting the Spartak Moscow, where they could be fighting for vital points to qualify for the next round.

