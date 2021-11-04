the flying motorcycle that you can buy now

Flying cars and motorcycles are no longer a dream of The Jetsons and science fiction to come true. Not long ago here we were talking about ‘The Speeder’, a flying motorcycle identical to those of Star wars. Today we travel to Japan where the ‘XTurismo’ has already gone on sale, another flying motorcycle reminiscent of the hovercraft with propellers that we have seen in so many comics and movies.

XTurismo Limited Edition has been developed by the startup Japanese ALI Technologies, which has the support of two industry giants such as Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera. A few days ago the company demonstrated its flying motorcycle with a short flight on a road track and it is now on sale.

You can find it in black or red and its bodywork is similar to that of any other motorcycle, any that is held on propellers. In addition, it has landing skids for when the motorcycle is stopped.

It works with a main internal combustion engine, not very different from the ones we all know, but to it are added four other secondary motors powered by batteries and that will give the necessary power to raise the XTurismo through its six propellers.

It only has one place, sorry for your churri. But for air vehicles of this type, lightening the load weight is extremely important. With a base weight of 300 kilograms and dimensions of 3.7m (height) x 2.4m (width) x 1.5m (height), the XTurismo supports up to 100 kilograms of cargo. In this way, it guarantees an autonomy of between 30 and 40 minutes. And it can reach 100 kilometers per hour!

Another problem, as you can imagine, is the price. The XTurismo costs 600,000 euros (77.7 million yen), so the sky will still be off the wheels of most riders. Rather, ALI Technologies’ idea is to convince luxury car owners to switch to flying motorcycles. What is half a million euros compared to the 23 million of the most expensive car in the world, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail?

In the short term and as long as someone does not figure out how to manage air traffic on the already crowded roads, the flying motorcycle will not be able to circulate on the city streets and will have to settle for flying over sports circuits and areas closed to traffic. However, CEO Daisuke Katano has told Reuters that it could be used in rescue missions to reach hard-to-reach areas.

The first deliveries of XTurismo will reach its buyers in the first half of 2022. The future has arrived.

