the first loss that Santiago Solari would have for the Liguilla

Santiago Solari has the first indications about a possible loss in the Águilas del América for the Liguilla of the Grita México A21 Tournament of the MX League.

The party that the Eagles of America they have in front of the Rayados of Monterrey for the day 17 of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, undoubtedly deserves seriousness, it is important, and that is how the coach did see it Santiago Solari at post press conference Classic Young. But, at this point in which for the Cream blue its position and classification is defined, each movement, beyond having to comply with the calendar, is made based on the approach of the League.

In that sense, the Indiecito, within its planning that is already being reflected in the facilities of the Coapa, write down which are the players on your squad with whom you can have -or not- for an instance that will be fundamental according to the credit and the necessary peace of mind that will drive you into your position for 2022.

There are four players that today are “between cotton wool.” On the one hand, Richard Sanchez, Pedro Aquino and Mauro Lainez, all working in a differentiated way and with an optimistic outlook. That is, it is expected that between the date FIFA and the days required by the organization for the dispute of the Repechage, reach for a 100 percent recovery.

While, on the other, Sebastian Caceres, does not present a favorable scenario and today is the main doubt of the Eagles of America to be present in the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. The Uruguayan defender dragged a muscular overload that deepened with the demand of the final of the Concacaf Champions League, so it is estimated that his rehabilitation process will last beyond the quarterfinals.

Why channel see America vs. Monterrey for matchday 17 of Grita México A21 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America will face the Rayados of Monterrey at Aztec stadium, for the day 17 of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. The duel is scheduled to take place next Saturday, November 6, starting at 8:00 p.m. Mexico City. By the way, the transmission will be in charge of TUDN.