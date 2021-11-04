The first four classified for the Champions League crosses

The Champions League is the best club competition on the planet football. A winded, conquered by Chelsea (by beating Manchester City) during its last edition, which has put the finishing touch to the fourth appointment of the calendar this season. And there are interesting news that should be discussed.

Specifically, there are a total of four teams that have already sealed their ticket for round of 16. Juventus of Turin, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Amsterdam Ajax They have done their homework in advance. In this way, they will experience the development of the last two tests of this initial round with some tranquility.

Juventus, Bayern, Liverpool and Ajax, heading to the second round

Despite going through a delicate period in Serie A, the Vecchia Signora walk steadily in the Old Continent. Led by Massimiliano Allegri, the bianconeri they are leaving more than satisfactory sensations in the Champions League. And what about an Ajax that is showing its superiority against Borussia Dortmund and Sporting de Portugal.

As for Bayern, it is clear that the Bavarian giant is well above FC Barcelona, ​​Benfica and Dinamo Kiev. Nor can we forget another history of the competition, a Liverpool that has taken its own revenge at the expense of Atlético de Madrid. Finally, the entities of our country (Barça, Atleti, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla) will have to work hard to be in the crossroads.