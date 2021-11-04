the emotional message after running through Reforma

More than 100,000 people attended the Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021. Photo: Instagram

The Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021 organized yesterday by Paseo de la Reforma, and which brought together more than 100,000 people, was a success and Checo Pérez gave a few words of thanks to the fans of the Formula 1 that was given an appointment on the important roads of Mexico City.

Through their stories of Instagram The Mexican pilot uploaded several videos where he reacts to the crowd that came to see him and dedicated a few words of thanks.

In his Instagram stories, he thanks those present and says that he would have liked to hug them and greet them all, while his car was surrounded by a crowd of fans. “This day has been incredible. I will never forget; what madness. Thanks thanks!“.

Part of what happened yesterday on Paseo de la Reforma. Photos: Instagram

And the Mexican pilot continued: “They are unforgettable moments, I love them very much”. That is how he thanked the fans who gathered on Paseo de la Reforma and along with this emotional message other stories are seen where he is seen with the flag of Mexico, greeting and walking along the important avenue, keeping a healthy distance.

Czech Pérez traveled the stretch between Diana the Huntress and the Angel of Independence, on three occasions, showing his skill behind the wheel of a RB7, which was used in 2011 and it was the second car to earn Red Bull a drivers’ championship.

This is how the race looked from Checo Pérez’s car

The Red Bull Show Run CDMX 2021 is the event to warm up engines prior to Mexico City GP this weekend and where Checo Pérez hopes to get on the podium.

On the account of Red Bull Instagram You can see a video about the route that the Mexican pilot took on Reforma.

Mexican GP

The Mexican GP It will be held from this Friday 5 to Sunday, November 7 and these are the schedules of free practice, qualifying and race: