The economic spill expected during the Mexican Grand Prix

The Mexican Grand Prix not only starts the Formula 1 party in our country, but also represents the starting flag in Mexico City regarding the reactivation of tourism, since a significant economic waste is expected after practically everything was paralyzed in 2020 due to the high rates of contagion, hospitalization and deaths from COVID.

It should be remembered that Formula 1 made changes to its calendar, so that it left out the Mexican Grand Prix. Even the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez became a temporary hospital to treat COVID patients.

VIDEO: This was the start of @SChecoPerez in Reforma, CDMX #ShowRunCDMX 😍📢📣 Turn up the volume!!! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWLWRJ6 – Soup (@sopitas) November 3, 2021

The economic spill of the Mexican Grand Prix

A year later, the Gran Circo has returned to Mexico City and during the starting flag of the Red Bull Show Run, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, indicated that the activities of the Mexican Grand Prix will leave an economic benefit of approximately 700 million dollars.

Simply the spill for hotel accommodation will leave a spill of 9.2 million dollars, with the arrival of 188 thousand tourists, of which 42 thousand are foreigners. Just for the Checo Pérez exhibition in Reforma, about 100,000 people gathered, while over the weekend more than 300,000 are expected at the Hermanos Rodríguez.

“In summary, the economic benefit of the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix of Mexico would be 700.2 million dollars, and it is the banner of a great tourist future ”, indicated the official.

It should be remembered that the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix begins a new stage, with 100% private investment, once the current administration withdrew support for the Mexican Grand Prix.