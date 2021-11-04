The dentist and medicines represent the highest direct health expenditure in Spanish households | Society

Presentation of the municipal dentist service for users referred by social services of Barcelona in September 2018. Albert garcia

The Spanish health system is one of those that best protects the economy of its citizens in Europe, at the same level as Sweden or the United Kingdom and only behind Ireland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic. This conclusion has been reached by a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) presented this Thursday, which shows that 0.8% of households have become impoverished (or have done so even more) after facing direct payments in health . The main cause of these expenses, beyond medicines, is the dentist, with coverage that is far from the European average.

The study ensures that 1.6% of households incurred what it calls “catastrophic expenses” in health: more than 40% of their capacity, once all basic goods had been paid for. In half of them (that 0.8%) these expenses can leave them below the poverty line, according to 2019 statistics, the latest available.

The authors point out that these “catastrophic expenses” are lower than “one would expect”, since the direct payments that Spaniards make for health (medicines, orthopedics, health products) is “relatively high”: 50% higher than the European average. The report attributes this to the strengths of the National Health System (SNS): “Health coverage based on residence, with the same coverage for immigrants in a non-regularized situation; a comprehensive portfolio of services in general; limited use of copays, and different mechanisms to protect users of these ”.

The cross of the coin is the dentist and health products, “mainly because dental and optical care are largely excluded from the coverage of the SNS.” In addition, among the poorest 20% of the population, copayments for outpatient drugs also cause almost unaffordable expenses. In these layers of the population, the cost of health leads to “unmet needs”: citizens are deprived of medicines or services that they cannot afford. According to the General Council of Dentists of Spain (CGDE) there is 21% of the population (most likely, also the quintile with the lowest income) that does not access oral health because they cannot afford it.

The richest households spend a greater share of direct spending on categories related to dental care (dental care, health products, and outpatient care) and hospital care, while the poorest spend it on drugs. This indicates, according to the document, these families prioritize spending on drugs over dental care, “which highlights the high inequality.” “Direct payments may not be a problem if they are small or paid by people who can afford it, but even small ones can cause financial hardship for poor people and those who have to pay for long-term treatments, such as medicines for chronic diseases. ”Reads the report.

Enrique Bernal, principal investigator at the Aragonese Institute of Health Sciences (IACS) and one of the authors of the study, explains that Spain’s room for improvement is largely in greater protection for the poorest 20% of society. “In the report we do not say that you have to invest more or less money. A new design of the copayment would be interesting so that the health expenses of these households were not so high in proportion to their income ”, he explains. To achieve this, more progressivity could be applied, which is small (between an income of 18,000 and 100,000 the same is paid) and only affects pensioners. “Poverty is the same among active people as it is among pensioners. In fact, we have seen that the latter have handled the crisis much better [financiera que empezó en 2008] than families, ”continues Bernal.

Risk or “catastrophic” spending rebounded between 2008 and 2014 due to the crisis. It started to decline in 2016, but in 2019 it was still above pre-levels. The characteristics of the households with catastrophic spending changed during the period studied: they went from being headed by elderly people and pensioners to being those of working-age people (between 35 and 50 years old), both employed and unemployed, and couples with children.

The gaps in dental, optical and hearing aid coverage

Oral health, says Óscar Castro, president of the CGDE, is “the great electoral promise of the parties in campaign and the great forgotten when they govern.” Each family spends about 500 euros a year at the dentist, according to the INE. In the last general state budgets, 44 million euros were assigned to dental health, less than one per Spanish. Although the greatest weight falls on the autonomous communities and there are even municipal contributions, the coverage is far from being universal.

The SNS has included in recent years coverage for oral health in children, which includes root canals, fillings or revisions, but in adults the portfolio is much more limited and is limited to the treatment of infections and extractions that are necessary. It does not include, for example, preventive treatment, which according to Castro is the true investment: “For every 12 euros spent on curing pathologies, only one would be needed in prevention (check-ups, cleanings …)”.

And above all, the public system leaves out the biggest expense as you get older: dental prosthetics. Since 2015, the SNS covers implants for people who have lost their teeth due to cancer treatment and people with congenital malformations. All other dental services must be paid for in full or through private insurance. The public budget only covers 1% of dental spending by Spaniards, compared to 30% of the European average.

At least, Enrique Bernal points out, it has been assumed that it is necessary to advance in these coverages, something that seems not to be considered for other important health expenses: those related to optics and hearing aids, which are also close to 500 euros annually per family, according to the INE. With the exception of diagnoses from preventive programs for children under 16 years of age, optical care does not have any type of coverage. Individuals must pay for services in full. “There are no official statistics on unmet needs for optical care,” says the WHO report. As for hearing aids, the SNS only covers those for children and adults under 26 years of age.

Separate chapter deserves mental health. Bernal acknowledges that it is worrying because “there is not enough information” to assess the expenses incurred by families. The data that are known do not paint an optimistic picture: in Spain there are 11 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants, five times less than in Switzerland (52) and less than half than in France (23), Germany (27) and the Netherlands (24 ); and six clinical psychologists per 100,000 inhabitants in the public network, only a third of the European average.