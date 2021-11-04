The death of Octavio Ocaña “Benito” and the tragedy of other young actors

Octavio Ocana Octavio Ocaña became famous for his participation in Neighbors. (The universal)

Tragedies in the entertainment world have always been present, but those that occur at an early age are more disturbing, and those that come from those characters that the public saw growing up in front of their screen are more disturbing.

This Saturday morning, the death of the actor Octavio Ocaña was announced, whom the Mexican public had known for more than 15 years thanks to the television program “Neighbors” where he played Benito, the son of Frankie Rivers and Lorena.

His death occurred when he was traveling aboard a truck in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, and he would have died from a firearm impact.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico is investigating the causes of the death of the 22-year-old actor, who was allegedly traveling aboard a private unit of his property with two companions when the events occurred.

According to sources close to the investigation, the young man, along with two other people, were traveling on the Chamapa-Lechería highway in the direction of the municipality of Atizapán, when municipal police officers stopped them, apparently they were traveling while intoxicated.

In their attempt to flee, they collided with a private vehicle that was passing through the area, injuring the driver and one of the detainees. According to the investigations, the detonation of a firearm was registered inside the vehicle, although the reasons why the weapon was triggered, which according to reports, belonged to the victim are unknown so far.

His death joins a list of actors who began working in front of the screen at a very young age and also died at a young age.

Boyce and Sandler agreed on a couple of movies together. Twitter Boyce and Sandler agreed on a couple of movies together. Twitter

Known worldwide for his role as Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil in the trilogy “Descendants”, he began his acting career at the age of nine with the horror film “Reflejos” in 2008 and later, in 2010, he starred in the film ” They are like children ”with Adam Sandler.

Cameron began working as an actor at age eight, appearing in commercials for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Fruit Loops, and Bisquick. He was also recognized for his role in the Disney series “Jessie.”

The actor died on July 6, 2019 due to a seizure that caused a disease that he was being treated, according to the US media CNN reported at the time.

Boyce, 20, had been diagnosed with epilepsy and it was this condition that caused a seizure that led to his death.

Robert Knox Robert Knox’s most important work was on Harry Potter. Photo Pinterest

In 2007 he played Marcus Belby in the movie “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” This was the most important character in his career and even signed for the next film in the saga, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

His career began at just eleven years old when he began playing small roles on British television shows such as “The Bill” and “After You Have Gone.”

In 2008, at the age of 18, he was stabbed leaving a bar in London. Knox was attacked for trying to defend his younger brother who was being threatened by two men armed with knives.

The criminals were prosecuted and jailed in 2009.

Skye McCole Bartusiak was part of the movie The Patriot.

His first big break came when he was just nine years old in the feature film “El patriota”.

Later in 2001, she played Marilyn Monroe on the television series Blonde. Later, he was part of several American films and feature films.

In 2014, the TMZ portal announced that the young woman was found dead in her apartment in Houston. His mother told the outlet that McCole had been suffering from seizures and this could have caused his death.

Jonathan Brandis Jonathan Brandis had everything to become a movie heartthrob, but his career took an unexpected turn.

While still a teenager, the actor aimed to become one of the great figures in the film industry when his career began to emerge in the 80s and 90s.

His rise to fame came after participating in big screen hits such as “The Endless Story II” and the soap opera “It”, in which he played leading roles.

However, when he reached adolescence everything changed, since after participating in Steven Spielberg’s “SeaQuest”, his career began to change.

As the years passed, Brandis struggled to make his way into Hollywood, but the absence of new jobs and recording contracts plunged him into an intense depression.

In November 2006, overcome by his lack of work, he hanged himself.

River phoenix River Phoenix was projected as a Hollywood hunk. Photo Esquire



The life of Joaquín Phoenix’s brother was always complicated since he was a child.

He grew up in a sect called “Sons of God” in which incest and pedophilia were promoted. He lost his virginity at the age of four during a ceremony.

His performance in the cult film “Count on me” is famous, based on a story by Stephen King.

Little by little he sank into drug and alcohol consumption, a situation that led him to lose his life in 1993, when he was found dead. After performing an autopsy, it was revealed that at 23 he had consumed high doses of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and valium.