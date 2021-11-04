the day he lost the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic

Matthew David McConaughey, born on November 4, 1969 in Texas, United States, celebrates 52 years this Thursday and his fans have already celebrated it on social networks as one of the most prominent actors of the last decade. His big year was undoubtedly 2013 when he won the Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actor for his role as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club.

He began his career in 1993 with interesting roles, where in the following years he began to rub shoulders with big stars. From 2011 until now he has starred in great stories such as Killer Joe, The Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike, Bernie, Mud, El Lobo de Wall Street, Interstellar, Free State of Jones and The Gentleman, as well as True detective on television, but he could have played one of the most iconic characters in cinema.

+ The day he lost the role of Jack in Titanic

A few years ago the actor confessed on the podcast Rob Lowe’s Literally! that was about to be chosen for the leading role that was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. There he related how the casting was: “I went and read with Kate Winsley and it wasn’t one of the auditions, they filmed it, so it was like screen test time.”. Then he added: “After we left, they followed me and when we left they said ‘That was great.’ I mean, kind of hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It didn’t.”.

One of the versones that circulated in the environment years later that was Matthew turned down the role: “I asked James Cameron about this, because the gossip from the years I heard about me was that I had the part in Titanic and I turned it down. It’s not a fact. They didn’t offer me that part.”. He never knew exactly what happened behind the congratulations until he reached a null call.

In 2017 Kate Winslet spoke about this and assured that McConaughey was the studio’s first choice to play Jack.: “I never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic.”. While it may have been a turning point in his career, as Titanic He made a big impact at the world box office, his next steps were not bad considering that he has an Oscar at home.