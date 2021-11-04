The challenges of studying medicine: Medicine and Scholarship, How does it work?

By Maria Penélope Santana Portorreal and Lya Aimee Gómez Alma.

Studying medicine on a scholarship may sound like a relief to many, however, have you considered the challenges that this entails?

The fact of having a scholarship entails great responsibilities, some to mention: an index to maintain, standards to meet, tasks to fulfill. Adding a career as demanding as medicine would sound impossible to achieve, but it is not. By choosing this beautiful career, we prepare ourselves for what comes with it: sacrificing hours of sleep, trying many times more than we think we can, studying tirelessly, and many times even putting aside our social life. With all this, it is easy to “settle” for a note and neglect other responsibilities for the simple fact of the position that medicine represents. While it is true that adding the duty to fulfill a scholarship brings with it its extra responsibilities, rest assured that it is not the end of the world and it is totally achievable.

If you see a student stressed about his responsibilities, what would you say to him? Here are the most common phrases I have heard: “the important thing is to pass and learn; no one is waiting for you, take it easy even if you are late, what is worth is finishing the race; in the long run, no one is going to see your average so don’t worry about that. ” For us it is not so simple … these do not apply.

Ironically, the scholarship has been one of the best opportunities of our lives, but it has come with a high price to pay: finding a balance between studies and the rest of our well-being. Studying with a scholarship is to be alert and work hard during each academic cycle, wishing that you have deserved that point that you lack to maintain your good index.

Consequently, our experience goes beyond the usual experience of “proving that the student learned and passing”, it is added to do everything possible to get the highest grades and, unfortunately, this does not only include the academic material. In this sense, when the grade is beyond our control, when it is not just doing the assignments and studying for the exams and everything is at the discretion of the teacher, for everyone it translates into concern, since this leads to a change in our index … for better or for worse.

But not everything is negative, since it motivates us to give the best effort in everything we have done and in each of the subjects. To date, we have managed to fulfill both our career and our scholarship, as well as our personal life, and for this reason, we want to leave you some tips that have worked for us throughout all this time, since it is not about working more, necessarily, but more intelligently.

First, don’t neglect your health, both physical and mental, your family, your friends, or your life outside of college. Sometimes we sacrifice what is most important, that support we get outside of the medical environment and our own well-being. It is important to recognize if this is happening, because if we are not well ourselves and those around us, it will not be possible to do our best in our studies and meet those goals that each of us propose.

And speaking of goals, the second thing is to set them. Visualize yourself, how far do you want to go? Are you working for them? What am I not doing? These are questions to ask yourself as a starting point, and get to work! To put all the effort into what you want to achieve. Additionally, be realistic, we cannot do everything at once, sometimes it involves sacrifices and above all, facing important decisions.

Third, surround yourself with those who have the same desire to progress as you. Very important! Make sure your teammates join you! If we have learned something in these years of career, it is that friends who have the same desire to improve and to learn also encourage us to give the best of ourselves and help us to motivate ourselves in those moments where we may not feel that we are giving our best. we can. And remember, this is not the responsibility of whoever achieves it first or best, at the end of the day, we all have a common goal and the best thing is to achieve it together and as a team.

If you take something from this article with you, it is possible, always putting your health first. Above all, enjoy the process, giving your best and accepting that there are things that are out of your control, so that you do not get stuck in the pressures of the race. Specifically, a scholarship brings with it many expectations to meet and many challenges, but it is an unparalleled and very satisfactory opportunity when seeing the results at the end of each academic cycle and it is not exclusive of how fun this trip can be in the beautiful career of Medicine.