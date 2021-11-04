The call to face the United States and Canada is ready

Gerardo Martino defined the 26 players who will face the eliminatory matches against Canada and USA, heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

The ‘Tata’ He surprised this day with the call of the Guadalajara player, Jesus Angulo, who filled his eye during the friendly against Ecuador, and will be the only representative of the Sacred Flock on the list.

Martino decided that Rayados del Monterrey, Concacaf Champions, be the base of the tricolor with five elements: Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Carlos Rodríguez and Rogelio Funes Mori.

It should be noted that the list highlights the return of Roberto Alvarado, who had a good performance against Ecuador. In addition to the ‘Piojo’, Cruz Azul will contribute three other elements: Orbelín Pineda, Julio César Domínguez and Luis Romo.

As for the attackers, the ‘Tata’ maintains the base of five players; Raul Jimenez, Hirving lozano, Jesus Crown, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín.

It should be noted that for this FIFA date, the tricolor will dispense with the players who are active in the MLS and who are usually called, such as Jonathan Dos Santos and Rodolfo Pizarro.

