The call of Gerardo Martino with Mexico against the United States and Canada

This is the list that ‘Tata’ Martino outlines against Team USA and Canada

By: Zaritzi Sosa NOV. 04. 2021

Gerardo Martino has practically defined its call for the next matches of Mexico against the United States and Canada in the Concacaf qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to information from Gibráb Araige, a reporter for TUDN, between 25 and 27 players will be called by ‘Tata’ Martino for the games this November, where the leadership of the playoffs is at stake.

The Argentine strategist will wait until the last possible minutes to know if he calls Nestor Araujo, from Celta de Vigo, already Jonathan dos Santos, from the LA Galaxy; the former will be suspended for the Stars and Stripes game and the MLS player is not at his best.

One of the notable absences is that of Diego Lainez, who after his injury in Tokyo 2020 He is not 100 percent recovered, although he was already considered at Betis for the Europa League this Thursday.

It should be remembered that the Mexican National Team will play on November 12 against the United States in Cincinnati; while against Canada it will do so in Edmonton on the 16th of the month in question in a day that will serve as a visitor. The concentration will start this Sunday.

Summoned by Gerardo Martino with the Mexican National Team: