The big questions the Lakers must answer if they want to be contenders for the NBA title

The renewed Los Angeles Lakers have opened the season 5-3 and are in third place in the Western Conference heading into Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are coming off a win in which LeBron James’ star trio Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combined for 84 points, while Carmelo Anthony contributed 15 from the bench. But that doesn’t mean all is well in Lakers land.

This team is packed with superstar talent and is aiming for the championship, but it’s unclear if they can reach that level. His five wins have come against a quartet of teams (they have beaten the Houston Rockets twice) that have gone 11-13 in their other games. His scoring differential of over 0.8 ranks 13th in the league, and that’s the second-easiest schedule in the NBA so far this season.

It remains to be seen how well James, Davis, Westbrook and the supporting cast will integrate on the court, and if they have enough to compete at the highest levels when the schedule gets tougher. With that in mind, let’s look at some early-season data and run through four big questions that will help determine whether this Lakers season will end in glory or high-profile disappointment.