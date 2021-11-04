The best Mark Wahlberg movies you should see

Although it was not so well received by critics, this is a fan favorite and we see Wahlberg in his fully action mode with the perfect direction of Fuqua as well as a focus on the use of weapons and military tactics.

The Fighter

The fighter is one of the most acclaimed tapes of Mark Wahlberg, produced by your own company. Directed by David O. Russel, tells the true story of boxer Micky Ward and his older half-brother Dicky eklund. The story follows him on a path of attempting to return to success after several losses and to become a tool for other boxers while his brother deals with a drug addiction.

A hit at the Oscars with Christian bale Winning the award for Best Supporting Actor, the film is one of the best of the past decade, and shows the dark side of an industry that often rises in the cinema.

Ted

Ted it certainly represented Wahlberg’s return to comedy. Under the strange lens of Seth macfarlane, from Family Guy, it is a hilarious comedy about an irreverent paralanchin teddy bear that gets its owner in trouble who could start a new life with his girlfriend, played by Mila Kunis.

This could already be a cult classic for fans of Wahlberg and of MacFarlane, with even a sequel being released three years later.

Other fan favorites (and not so much critics):