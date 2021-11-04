The best images of the Karate Kid actor

“When he was a teenager he managed to win the hearts of a generation. A young star doomed to tragedy. What went wrong?” The documentary (fake) of Funny or die Wax on, F ** Off (which can be translated as Give wax, go fry asparagus), hit the nail on the head in 2010 with the perception that Ralph Macchio (November 4, 1961) has the great public. The short, in case you haven’t seen it, plays on the idea that being a nice person is what has undermined Ralph Macchio’s career. “He has never gotten into drugs, nor has he gone with prostitutes,” his (false) representative snaps at the camera. “Have you never cheated on me?”, Asks his (false) wife with the desire that he answer yes … To which he responds: “I love you”, clearly disappointing her. “To return what you have to do is hit rock bottom,” read the mockumentary. From that moment on, Macchio wants to record a porn video with his wife, he begins to break dishes, to confront the paparazzi … nothing works to become the type of actor who, presumably, is showered with roles. It has to be more Robert Downey Jr., more Sean Penn, more Hugh Grant … On top of that, when he tries to go with a prostitute, he blurts out that she doesn’t go with 18-year-old boys. The problem with that perception is that it has nothing to do with reality. The success of the series Cobra Kai, so forceful that it even resolves controversies that have lasted three decades, it has once again resuscitated all those urban legends that revolve around the character.

Google is also relentless. The actor’s suggested searches are, in addition to the obvious ‘ralph macchio age’ and ‘ralph macchio karate kid’: ‘ralph macchio disease’, ‘ralph macchio bald’. So, as you read it. And he has not been sick, nor is he bald. Contrary to urban legend, Macchio did not withdraw from acting after My cousin vinny. Nor has he devoted his career to theater, as another urban legend says. If you remember, you have seen him regularly on successful television series such as Ugly Betty or The Deuce. Not to mention his cameos in how I Met Your Mother, Entourage or Robot Chicken. He has starred in more than twenty films that have not been successful, but he has not stopped working. And yes, he has done theater after karate Kid, but it was not until 2016, with a single work (A room of my own) with which, yes, he toured the United States. In 1986, after premiering Karate Kid II, he took to the stage with Robert De Niro to play the co-starring role in the play Cuba and his Teddy Bear. But for thirty years he did not set foot, as an actor, a theater.

There is a long list of preconceptions that are wrong! about Ralph Macchio’s career. His first film role was not that of karate Kid, nor the one of Rebels by Francis Ford Coppola when we have the information. Macchio was born and raised in Suffolk County, New York, where he studied tap dancing for 15 years (he also studied self-defense and was part of the school wrestling team with 0 quilines), dreaming of developing a career in the world. of musicals (he was getting jobs in television commercials), until he landed his first acting role in 1980 in the teen movie Long live the academy. This was followed by his role in the popular television series Eight is enough.

When he was 21, Macchio landed the role of 16-year-old Johnny Cade in Francis Coppola’s 1983 adaptation of SE Hinton’s cult novel, Rebels. Macchio had read the book and was obsessed, as he has told in a thousand and one interviews, with the character. I didn’t want any role in that movie. I wanted that one in particular. Macchio was accompanied by C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise. The film was a turning point for all these actors, including Macchio, who made the leap from there to the franchise of karate Kid. With the difference that the physicist would play against Macchio from that moment on. It became clear during the promotion of Karate kid iii, where the actor was already aware of which roles he would have access to and which ones he would not.

“Sometimes it’s difficult. You read a script for a 25-year-old and then the director goes and says, ‘You know, I think you’re great, but you look too young physically for this.’ It’s part of the game and you have to accept it.” , told during the promotion of Karate kid iii. He looked too young for roles his age. And when they offered him roles in which he had to play someone younger … little by little they became too small for him. “In the set, [el director de Karate Kid] John Avildsen kept saying to me, ‘Hey Ralph, remember: the adolescence. Don’t solve your problems so quickly. ‘ When you play someone younger it’s an advantage because you’ve experienced that age before. But when it starts to be like 10 years ago … you forget, “he also said during the promotion of the film.