The Batman: Warner Bros Releases New Film Synopsis With Robert Pattinson | Matt Reeves | Movies and series

A new synopsis about The Batman has been published on the official website of Warner Bros UK (United Kingdom). After the official reveal of his second trailer premiered at DC Fandome 2021, director Matt Reeves was on a panel where, along with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, they gave some details of the film. Now, with this new information, fans of the Gotham vigilante can know a little more about what they will see in March 2022.

The page of Warner Bros. UK has released a new synopsis of The Batman in which the type of interpretation he will offer has been made a little clearer Pattinson about the masked bat.

“The batman is an action-packed tense thriller that shows Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham. Robert Pattinson offers a raw and intense interpretation of Batman as a disillusioned and desperate vigilante who is awakened by the realization that the anger that consumes him does not make him better than the ruthless serial killer he is hunting, “describes the website of Warner.

YOU CAN SEE: The Flash: this is how Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reacted when wearing the Batman suit again

In this way, the synopsis reveals that we would be facing a movie both full of mystery and action. Even actor Robert Pattinson has previously stated that since he first spoke to director Matt Reeves, he knew that “There was something radically different from anything we had seen before in Batman movies” .

In the last 20 years, regarding the versions of Christian bale on the Christopher Nolan trilogy and of Ben affleck In the DC Universe tapes directed by Zack Snyder, some fans felt that the fence was too high to see a remake of one of the most iconic characters in Dc comics. However, these opinions have been changing little by little until this the last trailer released recently, with which the acceptance by the Pattinson’s batman it is already much broader.

After several months of delay in the recordings due to the pandemic, finally The batman is getting closer to its premiere. The film will hit theaters in the United States on March 4, 2022.

The Batman – Trailer