The Batman: Warner Bros Releases New Film Synopsis With Robert Pattinson | Matt Reeves | Movies and series

The Batman: Warner Bros Releases New Film Synopsis With Robert Pattinson | Matt Reeves

Hasan Sheikh
A new synopsis about The Batman has been published on the official website of Warner Bros UK (United Kingdom). After the official reveal of his second trailer premiered at DC Fandome 2021, director Matt Reeves was on a panel where, along with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, they gave some details of the film. Now, with this new information, fans of the Gotham vigilante can know a little more about what they will see in March 2022.

