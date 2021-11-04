The architect who will rebuild Barcelona

“If you need a map to understand football, you would have to ask Xavi for it. If his football spoke, the vocabulary would have two words: ‘take and give me’ ”.

Jorge Valdano

Contrary to popular belief, Xavi Hernandez will not come with a Magic wand to end the crisis of FC Barcelona.

It is true that as a footballer he was a ‘Wizard‘but his coaching journey is just beginning, and neither he nor any other coach is capable of rebuilding a team overnight.

Xavi’s return home (if confirmed) is the best news that Barcelona could receive and represents the beginning of a titanic task that will consist of recovering the essence of the Barça team.

From the time of Ernesto Valverde (with everything and that he won leagues and other titles), Barcelona began to lose the most precious thing in its history, its philosophy, the style that makes it different from the rest of the clubs in the world.

Everything was to depend on what Lionel Messi did, and the then captain hid the enormous poverty in the team’s performance, although this was severely exhibited for consecutive years in the Champions League against first-line teams in Europe.

The passage of Quique Setién, a supposed ‘adorer‘of Pep Guardiola’s game, it was as anecdotal as it was disastrous, and ended with an 8-2 against Bayern Munich that still penetrates deep among the millions of culés fans around the world.

And as a scandalous economic crisis (courtesy of Bartomeu) could not come alone, football hit rock bottom with Ronald Koeman, a coach who with more than 20 years of experience was never characterized because his teams played well or displayed an idea. As a student of Cruyff and a Dutch school he only had the labels.

He half recognized it, but Josep María Bartomeu recognized it, he was wrong when put up with so much to Koeman, because with what we saw the previous season it was more than enough to cut off his process and start this football year with another head in charge.

Xavi Hernández revealed that his main objective is to manage Barcelona and he is willing to listen to offers. EFE

Now it is Xavi’s turn, after he twice refused to take office and after intense negotiations with the Qataris who did not want to let him go. And this legend of the club will have the support of the people, but above all with his patienceBecause at the end of the day that is what is most needed at this time, patience.

Xavi is not a snake charmer or a ‘booby trap‘, since it is proven that he does not betray his ideas and works at all costs so that they are reflected in the field.

He has frequently spoken of the influences of the style of play he preaches, which he took from his various teachers since Cruyff until Guardiola, and that in the end he found his own formula that he developed in Al-Sadd and that has given him seven titles.

The change of football from Qatar to FC Barcelona will be abysmal and Xavi Hernández is the first who is clear about it, but he is not afraid of the challenge, he knows that in a moment of urgency they would look for him – again – and it is his gateway to the major leagues during his fledgling coaching career.

Prioritize the work with the ball, bet on the quarry, be faithful to a style, to a philosophy, to a scheme and to a ideaThey will be Xavi’s flags and from the game one who directs this will be reflected, there is no doubt.

It will cost painful defeats, Barcelona will not have for a while longer the label of ‘favorite’ that is customary not even in the League, Copa del Rey and the Champions League is no longer said, but with Xavi they are already on the way to recover that status.

No, it does not come with a magic wand, but with the culé philosophy tattooed in the pores, with what in the midst of so many troubles today it is worth celebrating the return home of this legend. The reconstruction is underway.