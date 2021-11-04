The 7 classic Netflix movies you can’t miss this week

Netflix is ​​the most widely used streaming platform around the world and every day it adds more and more content to its already incredibly extensive catalog: Some of the content available on the streaming platform are classic movies that any fan has to see, according to IMDB rankings. .

PERPETUAL CHAIN ​​(THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION) – FRANK DARABONT, 1994

In 1947, Andy Dufresne is sentenced to life in prison in Shawshank for murdering his wife and her lover, despite pleading not guilty. There he will meet Red Redding, a man who, after 20 years incarcerated, has already lost all illusion of leaving. Thus begins a great story of friendship between two men who do not believe they have a future, who deny having a past and who hate having a present.

Duration: 2 hours 22 minutes

IMDB Rating: 9.3

FORREST GUMP – ROBERT ZEMECKIS, 1994

The film that made Tom Hanks one of the most beloved and acclaimed actors in the world: Forrest Gump follows the story of the man who gives the film its title, from childhood to adulthood. Forrest is a boy who has a problem of maturational delay and all his life he must face the evil of people. However, only with his mother and her friend Jenny does he feel safe, and eventually he finds a way to escape it all by going for a run. His life turns into a success after fighting in the Vietnam War, but he cannot be happy because he has not yet found the love of his life, Jenny.

Duration: 2 hours 22 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.8

CARACORTADA (SCARFACE) – BRIAN DE PALMA, 1983

Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, anything else to say? Scarface follows the story of Tony Montana, a cold and relentless Cuban immigrant who settles in Miami with the purpose of becoming a major gangster, thus gaining money and position. With the collaboration of his friend Manny Rivera, he began a brilliant criminal career, as a cocaine trafficker, with the aim of accessing the leadership of a drug trafficking organization.

Duration: 2 hours 50 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3

TIBURN (JAWS) – STEVEN SPIELBERG, 1975

Jaws is Steven Spielberg’s greatest success and what made the director a definitive eminence in the world of cinema. In a small town in the United States, everything is ready for the opening of a new water park that connects directly with the sea, but no one noticed that a shark got into the construction tunnels. The alarm goes off when several park employees and bathers are attacked by the animal. That’s when shark hunting expert Mike Brody captures the shark but, upon examination, experts realize that it is too young to be responsible for the deaths that have occurred.

Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.0

THE PERFECT KILLER (LON: THE PROFESSIONAL) – LUC BESSON, 1994

The film follows the story of Mathilda, a girl who does not get along with her family, except with her little brother. His father is a drug dealer who does business with Stan, a corrupt DEA agent. One day Stan kills his family and Mathilda takes refuge in the house of Lon, a lonely and mysterious neighbor who turns out to be a hit man, but he will make a pact with him: she will take care of the housework and teach him to read to Lon and he will teach him to shoot in order to take revenge for the death of his brother.

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.5

THE OFFICIAL HISTORY – LUIS PUENZO, 1985

The only Argentine film that, so far, has won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film: The Official History tried to capture the pains left by the military dictatorship. During the 1970s in Argentina the military dictatorship was on fire. Years later, Alicia discovers that her own sister was adopted, which does not seem to be serious, but Alicia is sure that this adoption hides a dark secret linked to the most sinister time of Argentina. From that moment on, Alicia must decide if she continues to live in a lie or if she confesses the truth to her sister, threatening to destroy her life.

Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8

SCHINDLER’S LIST – STEVEN SPIELBERG, 1993

Schindler’s List is, without a doubt, one of the hardest and strongest films not only of the 90’s but in the history of cinema. Set in 1939, when persecution by the Nazis broke out and the holocaust took power, the German businessman Oskar Schindler took advantage of this situation to prosper financially. Thus begins an interested relationship with the most powerful Nazi military to start a factory in Krakow, whose workforce will be Jewish workers from the concentration camps.

Schindler’s shadow right-hand man will be Itzhak Stern, a Jewish man who will actually take over the business: his goal will be to draw up a list of Jewish workers who will be solely under his protection. However, Schindler ends up becoming totally involved against the holocaust, what started as a very lucrative business, ends up becoming Schindler’s obsession, compromising his money and his future, trying to free as many more people from the clutches of the psychopath Amon. Goeth, commanding officer of one of the camps.

Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.9