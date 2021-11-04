Telemedicine and the doctor-patient relationship: “It is not a risk”

The strategy of reformulation of Primary Care it is underway by all the institutional and medical actors involved in the process. Among the proposals made by all of them there are a multitude of discordant opinions, but also a common point: the telemedicine push. A tool that facilitates and streamlines the day-to-day life of the first level of care, but which casts doubt on the preservation of one of the great legs of Family medicine, the doctor-patient relationship.

For Jacinto Bátiz Quarry, expert in Ethics and Medical Deontology, member of the Observatory ‘Medical Attention at the end of life’ of the Colegia Medical Organization (OMC), and head of the Bioethics group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG), the doctor-patient relationship is not at risk with the proposals that give more healthcare prominence to telemedicine, but rather complement and improve this relationship.

“The doctor-patient relationship is the fundamental axis and the basis on which health care has to be promoted and in this case technologies must be aimed at improving the humanization of measurementto that it is the essential pillar of the deontological commitment of the doctor ”, explains Bátiz Cantera.

The expert assures that the medical assistance offered through new technologies or communication systems, through telemedicine, is a true “medical act” that completes the doctor’s face-to-face care to the patient, being able to provide efficiency, not only to the care activity and care, but to public health and epidemiological surveillance activities.

How to make the patient feel valued without being present?

For the bioethics expert, making the patient feel valued happens because the healthcare professional demonstrates its effectiveness and availability Through the means of communication used when face-to-face care is not possible.

“We cannot deny the advancement of technology when it brings us benefits and improvements”

“The shift towards telematic care is a reality that both the doctor and the patient must use responsibly and consider it in itself a true medical act. It is frequent that, due to the novelty of the system and its form of implantation, the patient is not clear that the call from his doctor is already a medical act in itself, so it may tend to overuse it, thus limiting access to other patients who need it. The doctor must consider at all times the limits of this telematic attention and resort to a face-to-face consultation in the event of the slightest doubt, “explains Bátiz Cantera.

What should the future of the doctor-patient relationship look like?

Based on the proposals of the scientific societies and the regional and national health authorities, the future of medicine happens yes or yes due to an increase in telemedicine. Something that for the expert must be linked to an increase in the relationship of greater trust and greater efficiency in any of the circumstances that arise, as has been the case of this pandemic.

“We defend contact with the patient, but we cannot deny the advancement of technology when it brings us benefits, improvements, and possibilities of facing previously non-existent problems, and, above all, that it allows interactions with patients, thus increasing their involvement in the management of their disease, another concept that we must make a reality as soon as possible. We must actively participate in the medicine of the future, since the future is already a present reality. The control of pathologies regardless of the distance of residence to the health center or the ease of access will allow an active daily control ”, claims Bátiz Cantera.