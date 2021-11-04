Taurai Zimunya, 24-year-old boxer dies from a strong blow

Taurai Zimunya passed away at the age of 24 by a knockout. Photo: Internet.

Taurai Zimunya, a boxer barely 24 years old, lost his life last Monday after receiving a blow that caused his death.

The young boxer died from a knockout he received on Saturday in Harare during a fight with his opponent named Tinashe Majoni.

In the video, which went viral on social networks, it is observed how Taurai is brutally beaten by his rival in the ring.

TRAGIC: A boxer has died after a referee failed to stop a fight where he was visibly unable to continue. Taurai Zimunya, 24, was hospitalized at Parirenyatwa Hospital following the non-title bout in Borrowdale on Sunday. The boxing board said it was “shaken” by the incident pic.twitter.com/OpkTbKMw8v – ZimLive (@zimlive) November 1, 2021

Tinashe majoni gave him a knockout that knocked him out in the third round of six that were planned; However, moments before it is seen how the 24-year-old boxer could not continue with the fight, so criticism fell on the referee, who did not stop the fight when he saw that the young man could no longer continue.

Faced with the strong blow that caused his death, the medical team entered the ring to treat him and take him to the hospital; Nevertheless, at no time did he regain consciousness.

Cause of death of Taurai Zimunya

The athlete lost his life this Monday in the hospital due to a cerebral hemorrhage caused by the strong blows he received in the fight.

This meeting took place in Zimbabwe, a country that for the first time saw the death of one of its boxers.

“For now we will focus on the burial, and then we will sit down and look at the problems,” said Lawrence Zimbudzana, secretary general of the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB).

The fight, which was supervised by the ZNBWCB, was one of the 10 duels organized by the Otto Boxing Club, one of the first local tournaments.

This boxing tournament that took place last weekend was organized by veteran boxing coach Ali “Otto” Phiri “.