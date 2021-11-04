Table of positions and classifieds of the Apertura 2021 (At the moment)

This weekend the qualifiers for the “big party” of the 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League will be defined, of which the first four will advance directly and the next eight will have to fight for the pass to the Liguilla through the Repechage .

Until now, America, Atlas, Tigres, Toluca, Cruz Azul and León They are in the next phase, while the Eagles already have their direct pass, while the other five clubs are still fighting for the three remaining tickets.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas makes official the permanence of Marcelo Michel Leaño for the Clausura 2022

On the other hand, Atlético San Luis, Pachuca, Pumas and Juárez are out of the playoff zone and still have hopes of qualifying, while the Chivas del Guadalajara clinging to the last ticket.

In the pending match of Pachuca vs San Luis, where both clubs had a chance to get into the 12th place, neither could establish conditions and the game ended with a zero tie that left both out of playoffs momentarily.

The Opening League 2021 at the moment

Directly classified: 1. America, 2. Atlas, 3. Leon, 4. Tigers

Repechage

Toluca vs Chivas

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan

Rayados vs Necaxa

Puebla vs Santos

Pending matches of Liga MX

Pachuca 0 – 0 Atlético de San Luis

Cruz Azul 0 – 1 Leon

Pumas vs Santos Laguna

Matches of Day 17 of the Apertura 2021

Atlas vs Querétaro

Puebla vs Toluca

Mazatlan vs Chivas

Leon vs Necaxa

America vs Monterrey

Tigres vs Juárez

Xolos vs Pachuca

Pumas vs Cruz Azul

Santos vs Atlético San Luis

The table is updated at the end of each game *

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content