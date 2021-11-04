Sylvester Stallone is almost Batgirl’s villain!

Sylvester Stallone could become a DC villain, but the role ended sorry for Brendan Fraser in the end

According Borys Kit, reporter of The Hollywood Reporter, Sylvester Stallone was the first choice to give life to the villain Firefly in the next movie of Batgirl instead of Brendan Fraser. However, Kit mentioned that “Things just didn’t work out” and the production gave him the role of Firefly to Fraser.

Batgirl It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a script by Christina Hodson, who has previously written Birds of prey and the next The Flash. While there is no official information on the plot of the film, JK Simmons is in negotiations to return as commissioner James Gordon, a role he played in both versions of Justice league . Discussions about the Simmons cast could indicate that Batgirl it’s somehow connected to the entire DC universe.

What is the character about?

Firefly is known to be one of the prominent mob leaders who torment Gotham city It is also known as Garfield lynns and resorted to crime for profit by robbing wealthy people of Gotham When Batman and robin They stopped their first crime, managed to escape thanks to a firefly. Lynns then decided to adopt the identity disguised as Firefly and started a series of crimes using his knowledge in special effects.

Some time later, amidst the confusion created by a gang war that broke out in Gotham, The Penguin hired Firefly and was able to start his arson attacks around Gotham Firefly was present at the massive criminal gathering in a city park and was one of the first criminals to detect and attack Batman

He is also known to be one of the few people who has spent time in prison in Blackgate and in the asylum of Arkham. 90% of his body was covered in burn scars after a failed arson attempt. However, in later appearances, his skin and hair appear normal, as if he had never suffered an accident.

