Summary of the match Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions 2021

Mexico City / 03.11.2021 14:12:43





The Real Madrid keep taking steps towards qualifying for the next round defeating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu with a great performance of Karim Benzema who was uncovered with the two goals with whom the painting Meringue came out with the three points that put him at the top of the Group D, waiting for what he does Sheriff in view of Inter.

The Madrid He was able to repeat the win that they gave the Ukrainians at home, but the aim was not fine, only Benzema showed that he is living a different moment and that is the goal man of the white team.

The first entry of Benzema it was a work made by Vinicius that you put an assist to the French to send the ball to the bottom of the networks and make it clear that this tournament is made for whites.

The Shakhtar understood that life was at stake in Madrid, put all the meat on the grill trying to get a result that would keep it in play and before the end of the first half Fernando got the equalizer.

For the second half there was only one team on the pitch, Madrid did what they wanted but the aim was not fine and they could only score a goal that was also the work of Benzema, who is the goalscorer of the whites.

About the end Ukrainians almost found the tie, but Courtois he put on the hero suit with a tremendous save to save the whites and thus lead Group D waiting for what the Sheriff does against Inter.